Dusit Hotels and Resorts expands its operations in Thailand, opens Dusit Princess Phatthalung in the emerging southern destination

City resort seamlessly links business and leisure travellers with the natural, cultural, and culinary wonders of Phatthalung in the utmost of comfort and convenience.

BANGKOK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has continued its domestic expansion with the soft opening of Dusit Princess Phatthalung – the 15th Dusit-branded property in the kingdom, and its first in the far south of the country.

Dusit Princess Phatthalung offers a serene inner-city oasis for business and leisure travellers alike.

Comprising 132 spacious and elegantly furnished guestrooms and suites spanning up to 79 sq m, the 'resort-in-the-city' themed four-star hotel aims to raise the bar for leisure and business stays in Phatthalung, an up-and-coming southern destination known for its rich cultural heritage and natural wonders, just a one-hour drive from Trang Airport and a one-hour and forty-minute drive from Hat Yai International Airport.

Thoughtfully designed to reflect its stunning natural surroundings and the intricate woven cattail handicrafts – known locally as Krajood – for which the area is famed, Dusit Princess Phatthalung offers a serene inner-city oasis and features a wide range of family-friendly facilities. Among them: a large, sculptured swimming pool with adjoining children's pool, and open spaces for Yoga and Muay Thai classes, nature-inspired activities, and regular events showcasing the handiwork of local artisans. A state-of-the-art ballroom accommodating up to 300 guests ensures the resort can cater to small and large-scale gatherings.

Paying homage to the region's distinctive cuisine, the resort also features a speciality restaurant, Chi Chiao, which celebrates local culinary traditions with refined interpretations of Thai-Chinese street food classics. Pan-fried rice noodles with crispy sea bass in gravy, Classic honey marinade char siu pork, Hainanese chicken rice, and Clay pot pork ribs bak kut the are just some of the delicious options on offer. Dusit's signature Dusit Gourmet, meanwhile, serves premium teas and coffee, invigorating juices and smoothies, fresh-baked treats, and an array of international favourites in a cosy setting overlooking the resort's pond. Both dining venues spotlight the finest locally sourced ingredients, including organic sangyod brown rice from nearby farms.

Rich with culture, Phatthalung is regarded as the birthplace of Nang Talung shadow-puppet plays and Nora, a lively and acrobatic form of dance theatre. The tranquil city is also home to numerous ancient monuments and temples and a unique natural landmark – Khao Ok Talu – a distinctive limestone rock formation whose summit offers breathtaking panoramic views.

Among the local gems is the renowned Tai Nod Green Market, a weekend retreat adorned with charming bamboo stalls presenting a diverse array of local delights, from savoury curries and soups to fresh fruits and time-honoured desserts steeped in tradition. The daily Train Station Night Market, with over 200 stalls offering clothing, traditional crafts, and regional delicacies, adds to the city's vibrancy. Chalerm Phra Kiat Bridge, Thailand's longest bridge spanning the Wang Tanot River, stands as another notable attraction, providing stunning wetland vistas.

Guests of Dusit Princess Phatthalung also have convenient access to natural wonders such as the expansive Thale Noi Bird Sanctuary, the largest of its kind in Thailand, and Khao Pu-Khao Ya National Park, both just a 40-minute drive away.

"Southern Thailand's expanding infrastructure, coupled with the emergence of new tourist attractions and business hubs, presents a timely opportunity for Dusit to expand its footprint in the region and introduce our guests to the natural, culinary, and cultural wonders of Phatthalung," said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. "Alongside welcoming guests with our signature brand of gracious hospitality and wide range of premium facilities, we look forward to positioning the resort as the top choice for unique corporate gatherings and memorable family getaways, and actively engaging with the local community to support Phatthalung's growth and contribute to the overall development of this beautiful destination in the exciting months and years ahead."

To celebrate its opening, Dusit Princess Phatthalung is offering a special room package starting at only TBH 1,500 ++ (TBH 1,766 net) per night for a Superior Room with breakfast for two, complimentary late check-out until 15:00, and 20% discount on dining at Chi Chiao Restaurant. This offer is valid until 31 January 2024.

Dusit's property portfolio spans 19 countries and comprises 56 hotels operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and approximately 240 luxury villas under Elite Havens. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline worldwide.

For more information and reservations, please visit: dusit.com/dusitprincess-phatthalung

More photos of Dusit Princess Phatthalung can be downloaded at International Luxury Hotels & Resorts | Dusit International - Gallery - Dusit Princess Phatthalung.

– End –

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 19 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.

SOURCE Dusit International