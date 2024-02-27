A legendary landmark returns: The iconic Dusit Thani Bangkok announces September reopening

Dusit's reimagined flagship hotel promises exceptional experiences for discerning travellers and locals alike.

BANGKOK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has announced that it will officially reopen its iconic Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel in September 2024.

At the Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, a singular corridor floorplan ensures that every room faces the verdant expanse of Lumpini Park, providing guests with uninterrupted scenic views through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows.

Situated in the same prime location as the original property, which graced the Bangkok skyline from 1970 – 2019, this highly anticipated, reimagined version of Dusit's luxury flagship hotel promises to deliver a fresh take on its predecessor's esteemed heritage and once again stand as a beacon of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality for discerning travellers from all around the world.

To meet the demands of modern guests, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel has been meticulously reconstructed to offer an opulent accommodation experience, elevating the already high standards established by the original property. With fewer rooms (257 versus the original's 517), the newly built 39-storey hotel offers ample space for guests, including deluxe rooms and elegant suites exquisitely crafted by internationally acclaimed Asian interior design firm, André Fu Studio, starting at an impressive 50 sq m.

Envisaged by Architects 49 International Limited and OMA Asia Hong Kong Limited, a division of the esteemed Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), renowned for its groundbreaking contributions to architecture and urban planning, the hotel's distinctive architecture and thoughtful layout further elevate the sense of space. A singular corridor floorplan ensures every room faces the green expanse of Lumpini Park, with guests enjoying uninterrupted scenic views through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. This unique design feature, complemented by elegantly designed window seating, seamlessly blends the tranquillity of nature with the modern luxury within.

Since it opened in 1970, the original Dusit Thani Bangkok boasted one of the city's largest, most elegant ballrooms. The new version of the hotel continues this tradition with expansive banqueting and meeting facilities spanning over 5,000 sq m. This includes one of the largest grand ballrooms in Bangkok, with a high ceiling and a panoramic view of Lumpini Park, and a diverse selection of meeting spaces for intimate gatherings and large-scale events.

The hotel will soon announce an exciting line-up of food and beverage outlets, including elevated dining experiences created in collaboration with renowned chefs, and a stylish multi-level rooftop bar.

Reflecting Dusit's commitment to holistic well-being, Dusit's signature wellness concept, Devarana Wellness, will also introduce a unique urban sanctuary concept designed to offer bespoke wellness experiences for guests, visitors, and locals alike. Full details of the hotel's wellness offerings and exciting culinary concepts will be revealed closer to its reopening date.

As part of its design, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok proudly integrates signature elements from the original property that were thoughtfully removed and preserved for use as part of the new building. This includes the original property's signature golden spire, which was recently returned as part of the new property's topping-off ceremony, and precious artworks by renowned local artists. The original property's distinctive, handcrafted teakwood décor and various historical ornaments have also been incorporated into the new build.

"The new Dusit Thani Bangkok is more than just a hotel; it's a testament to our commitment to evolving with the times and leveraging our heritage to create unforgettable experiences for the future," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. "By blending tradition with innovation, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok has been carefully designed to surprise and delight long-time fans of the original hotel and new generations of travellers alike. This reimagined landmark also serves as a blueprint for exciting new services and experiences across Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide."

Adrian Rudin, Managing Director, Dusit Thani Bangkok, said, "I am delighted and deeply honoured to spearhead the return of this legendary hotel in the heart of Bangkok. For nearly five decades, the original Dusit Thani Bangkok stood as a cornerstone of the community, crafting cherished moments and unforgettable memories for countless guests. From our inspiring design and exciting dining experiences to bespoke wellness offerings, exceptional meetings, and elegant weddings, we are committed to carrying forward our predecessor's rich legacy and enhancing it at every opportunity. This is a new chapter, where heritage seamlessly blends with modernity, ensuring every guest encounters the extraordinary."

The new Dusit Thani Bangkok is located at the heart of Dusit Central Park, a landmark THB 46 billion mixed-use development also comprising ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and an 11,200 sq m Roof Park. These additional components are expected to open gradually in 2025.

Bookings for the new Dusit Thani Bangkok will be available from 1 May 2024 onwards on dusit.com, allowing early-bird bookers to be the first to experience the new property when it opens its doors in September.

