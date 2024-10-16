MARii, MIDA and EVAM are co-hosting the EV Conference 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful debut last year, E-Mobility Asia (EMA) is set to return from 12 to 14 November 2024 with a comprehensive showcase of green transport solutions and business opportunities as electric vehicle (EV) demand surges in ASEAN.

The three-day event presents riveting insights into the trends and opportunities shaping sustainable mobility in the region in tune with its theme "Electrifying the Future: Transitioning Innovations Towards Mobility" at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

E-MOBILITY ASIA (EMA) 2024 RETURNS NOV 12 - 14 AS ASEAN DEMAND RISES

EMA 2024 is co-located with Sustainability Environment Asia (SEA), both organised by Derrisen Sdn Bhd, to advocate greater sustainability and synergy.

The two events bring together 100 international exhibitors from six countries and regions and over 12,000 trade visitors are anticipated.

EMA will provide a platform for businesses to showcase latest advancements and solutions including battery technology, charging infrastructure, digital mobility providers and automotive OEMs.

Delegations from India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan region, Thailand are expected to attend the show and join the Networking Night on the second day.

Over 60 speakers will feature in the show's conference programme and technical sessions in partnership with local and international supporting organisations from ASEAN as well as exhibitors.

As EMA Strategic Partners and Supporting Agency, Malaysia Automotive, Robotics & IoT Institute (MARii), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Electric Vehicle Association of Malaysia (EVAM) will organise the EV Conference 2024 on 12 to 13 November.

The conference will focus on accelerating EV adoption and growth, evolving charging infrastructure and landscape, advancing sustainability through battery management and futuristic ways and opportunities in ASEAN's EV markets, among others.

"As the Strategic Partner for EMA 2024, MARii reaffirms its commitment to advancing technology and promoting sustainable growth in Malaysia's automotive sector. This event marks a key milestone in Malaysia's EV ecosystem, supporting the National Automotive Policy 2020's goal of positioning Malaysia as a top regional hub for assembling Next Generation Vehicles (NxGV), including Electric Vehicles (EVs). With rising EV demand in ASEAN, EMA 2024 is set to attract more international participants, speakers, and buyers, further solidifying Malaysia's role as an ASEAN automotive hub," said Mr. Azrul Reza Aziz, CEO of MARii.

"EMA 2024 is a pivotal event fostering growth in Malaysia's EV industry, promoting sustainable mobility and collaboration. By uniting industry leaders, stakeholders, and policymakers, we can advance cleaner, electrified transportation for an eco-friendlier Malaysia," said Dato' Dennis Chuah, President of EVAM.

The continued backing of the Asian Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations (AFEVA) and its regional EV associations from Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand as Supporting Associations will generate extensive networking and invaluable knowledge exchange on the policies and progress of the industry in the region.

The ASEAN market is forecast to reach US$2.7 billion by 2027 from US$500 million in 2021. Sales of EVs in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore grew by four times in 2023 and more than doubled in the January-March quarter this year from the same period last year.

Malaysia aims to be an EV hub and has targeted electrification as a key lever of its energy transition roadmap to decarbonise greenhouse gas emissions. Public transport is envisaged to be 60 percent green and EVs to comprise 80 percent of car sales by 2050.

"E-mobility is poised for more growth and it will be big in ASEAN because decarbonising is crucial for the governments in the region to meet their climate goals and foster a sustainable future for their own economic growth, transport and quality of life. EMA is excited to play a role in this green transformation eco-system and make an impact along with the many industry organisations which have come forward to support EMA 2024," said Ms. Vicky Tan, Project Director at Derrisen.

EMA 2024 is endorsed by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and its agency, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), which offers enhanced tax incentives and double tax deductions for export promotion.

Strategic Partners: Malaysia Automotive, Robotics & IoT Institute (MARii) and Electric Vehicle Association of Malaysia (EVAM)

Supporting Agencies: Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA)

International Supporting Associations: Asian Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations (AFEVA), Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), Electric Vehicle Association of Singapore (EVAS), Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT), Indonesian Electric Vehicle Industry Association (PERIKLINDO), Korea Automotive Industry Globalization Foundation (AinGlobal), and Taiwan Automotive Electrical Parts Association (TAEPA)

Local Supporting Associations: ESG Association of Malaysia (ESGAM), Malaysia Automotive Recyclers Association (MAARA), Malaysia Automation Technology Association (MATA), Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club (MyEVOC), Small and Medium Enterprises Association (SAMENTA), The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM), and The Selangor and Federal Territory Engineering and Motor Parts Traders Association (EMPTA)

