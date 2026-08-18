EBANX deepens global footprint and accelerates merchant services with strategic regional leadership expansion

The company strengthens its executive team across EMEA, APAC, Africa, and LatAm to drive localization and merchant support, as well as product and operational excellence across 20+ emerging markets

CURITIBA, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBANX, a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, today announced a significant expansion of its senior leadership team. By appointing new Vice Presidents and Directors across key global hubs, EBANX reinforces its regionalization strategy designed to place executive leadership closer to its merchants' headquarters and high-growth operational markets.

The leadership expansion follows a landmark year in which EBANX achieved 48% growth in Total Payment Volume (TPV), cementing its global presence across 60+ countries worldwide, considering operations, team locations, and merchants, and its position as the primary bridge for global brands from North America, Europe, and Asia operating in emerging markets across Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

"Great leadership stays close: close to the client and to the processing countries, where growth truly happens," said João Del Valle, CEO and Co-founder of EBANX. "The mission of our team is to decode complex, dynamic markets so global businesses can scale fast. By embedding our senior leadership directly within the regions, we are aligning global strategy with localized expertise," Del Valle pointed out.

New Vice Presidents

With over 15 years of experience in cross-border payments, James Booth joins EBANX as Vice President of Commercial for EMEA. Booth has spent his career helping global merchants expand into emerging markets and building high-performing commercial teams across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. Originally from South Africa and based in Europe for nearly two decades, he most recently served as Head of Revenue at Verto, following close to a decade at PPRO.

From Latin America, José Maurício Orsolini Filho took on the role of Vice President of Product at EBANX, leading three critical areas: Financial Products, Payouts, and Product Marketing. He stepped into the position following Eduardo de Abreu's appointment to CPO and regional CEO of EBANX Singapore, and relocation to the country. Before his new role, Orsolini Filho served as VP of Operations at Loft, COO at Doctoralia, and General Manager of Didi's Fintech business unit in Brazil.

Closer to global brands, closer to markets

As part of its regionalization strategy, EBANX has also placed senior leaders closer to its merchants. The company now has teams across 22 countries.

At EBANX's APAC HQ, located in Singapore, Marcela Farima joined EBANX as Director of Merchant Success, focused on APAC-based enterprises expanding across emerging markets as well as global companies looking to grow their operations across Asia. Also in Singapore, Henrique Simião assumed the role of Director of Product, contributing to the global Product strategy and focusing on payment solutions and services across Africa, Asia, and Turkey. The new appointments build on EBANX's established APAC headquarters and reinforce it as a center for merchant services and products for enterprise merchants worldwide. In China, Liqian Zhang was promoted to Director of Merchant Success, serving Chinese brands as they expand globally.

Based in Uruguay, Juliana Etcheverry, who was previously Director of Country Growth for South LatAm, stepped into a newly created position as Director of Issuer Engagement & Growth to drive initiatives to optimize authorization rates, keep reducing transactional friction, and help maximize revenue growth for global merchants. Also in Uruguay, Javier Kaniewicz was named the new Director of Country Growth for South LatAm, overseeing EBANX operations across Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, and adding to the executive team dedicated to LatAm operations. In Brazil, Camila Alcalde joined as Director of Business Development and Engagement, working with global brands seeking to expand across Latin America.

Wiza Jalakasi, formerly Director of Africa Market Development at EBANX, stepped into an expanded scope as Commercial Lead for Africa and the Middle East. Based in South Africa, he will be focusing on driving merchant growth across MEA, building strategic partnerships, and expanding EBANX's footprint in the region.

Global roles supporting EBANX's operations

Alongside these regional appointments, EBANX has strengthened its global functions with a combination of internal promotions and strategic external hires. Anderson Sato became Director of Staff and Growth, partnering closely with the executive leadership team to drive strategic priorities. Additionally, Guillermo Miro assumed the role of Director of Commercial Excellence & Revenue Operations.

Among the senior market hires, Alexandre Amorim Silveira joined the company as Director of Operational Excellence, Paulo Machado Simões as Director of Regulatory, Alain Delcourt as Director of Strategic Channel Partnerships, Leandro Magalhães as Director of People Operations, and Rafael Teixeira was promoted to Director of Information Security.

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payments platform connecting global businesses to the world's fastest-growing digital markets. Founded in 2012 in Brazil, EBANX was built with a mission to expand access to international digital commerce. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep market expertise, and robust infrastructure, EBANX enables global companies to offer hundreds of local payment methods across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. More than just payments, EBANX drives growth, enhances sales, and delivers seamless purchase experiences for businesses and end-users alike.

For further information, please visit:

Website: https://www.ebanx.com/en/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ebanx

Media Contact:

Shan Huang

[email protected]

SOURCE EBANX