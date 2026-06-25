eCloudvalley Named AWS Consulting Partner of the Year 2026 in Hong Kong, Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Evolution.

HONG KONG, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eCloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (eCloudvalley) was honored with the AWS Consulting Partner of the Year award at the AWS Partner Summit 2026 in Hong Kong.

The award recognizes eCloudvalley's proven track record in driving cloud adoption and digital transformation through cloud implementation, empowering customers to achieve strategic and measurable business outcomes.

Rob Chu (left), Vice President of Amazon and Co-Managing Director of APJC AWS, presents the award to Joe Kwok (right), Country Manager of Hong Kong at eCloudvalley Digital Technology, at the AWS Partner Summit 2026 in Hong Kong.

"Being named an AWS Consulting Partner in Hong Kong for the second consecutive year is a proud milestone, highlighting our commitment to shaping customers' digital futures as they enter the AI era powered by cloud" said Joe Kwok, Country Manager of Hong Kong at eCloudvalley. "eCloudvalley is eager to deepen our collaboration with AWS, delivering top-tier solutions that help enterprises accelerate their AI-driven growth."

Building on this success, eCloudvalley also achieved the AWS AI Competency in the Agentic AI Consulting Services category this May, affirming its end-to-end capabilities in agentic AI delivery. "This designation is a strong testament to eCloudvalley's position as a trusted AWS partner for enabling customers to become AI-first enterprises, committed to helping enterprises customers focus on higher-value decision-making" said Linda Lin, CEO of eCloudvalley.

Together, these recognitions underscore eCloudvalley's dual expertise in comprehensive cloud consulting and Agentic AI enablement. As enterprises enter the Agentic AI era, eCloudvalley remains an experienced AWS partner, focused on helping enterprises maximize the impact of cloud and AI adoption, and guiding them into the next frontier of Agentic AI.

About eCloudvalley Digital Technology

Established in 2013, eCloudvalley Digital Technology is a leading digital transformation expert and became the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the Greater China region in 2017. By seamlessly integrating international-grade technical expertise with deep local insights, eCloudvalley has emerged as a global leader in cloud services, earning the trust of more than 5,000 enterprise clients. The company is dedicated to delivering world-class, tailored solutions spanning cloud computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, and AI applications.

Our mission is to empower businesses through a comprehensive, one-stop service model that guides them seamlessly on their journey "from zero to AI."

As an award-winning AWS Premier Tier Partner, eCloudvalley leverages its top-tier technical capabilities to serve as the most visionary and trusted ally for enterprises embarking on digital transformation and intelligent innovation.

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SOURCE eCloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd.