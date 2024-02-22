Discover the fresh flavours and exciting new anchor as the IKEA Damansara anchored meeting place continues its commitment to a diverse and engaging retail environment

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over two decades, the IPC Shopping Centre has dedicated itself to transforming its space into a vibrant and welcoming retail destination for the many. In a strategic move to reinforce its positioning and enhance shopping experience, IPC Shopping Centre is thrilled to introduce its upgraded tenant mix spanning across a diverse array of exciting F&B, lifestyle, and personal care options and services.

Elevating Community Connection: IPC Shopping Centre Unveils Exciting New Offerings

Welcoming new anchor tenants to enhance our retail experience

In the last 20 years, the IPC Shopping Centre has been home to anchor tenants, such as Ben's Independent Grocer, Harvey Norman, and Spotlight. It is also a hub for numerous pioneering ventures like Skechers, with its first city outlet in the region specifically built to showcase the latest collection of wearables; and King Living with its first in-shopping centre outlet featuring an impressive range of award-winning sofas and designer furniture.

Beyond meeting the needs of visitors with its diverse and unique array of offerings, these reputable names have played a pivotal role in shaping the success and allure of the shopping centre by attracting shoppers as well as other tenants to be part of the mix.

Being committed to stay attuned to ever-changing consumer preferences and urbanization trends, this year, the neighbourhood shopping centre will open its doors to a new anchor tenant, Mr. DIY Plus that is unlike any other. Spearheading the evolution of the retail experience, this Mr. DIY Plus will introduce the first 4-in-1 concept store within a mall setting featuring brands like EMTOP, Mr. DIY, Mr. Dollar, and Mr. Toy all under one roof.

Extending beyond retail, Mr. DIY Plus also complements IPC Shopping Centre's commitment to sustainability and fostering a space where memories are made and time is well spent, with people that matter. Nestled within the 23,779 sqft of space within the centre will be an interactive wall, eco-corner, and children's workshop where visitors can immerse in the moment as they walk along the aisles.

Designed to reflect a European Highstreet concept, Mr. DIY Plus will also present a storefront adorned with reused pallets and an atmosphere crafted to replicate natural daylight. This immersive experience underscores the convenience of the one-stop-shop that IPC Shopping Centre aims to offer to visitors by Q1 2024.

Delivering Diverse Dining Experiences

In the coming months, IPC Shopping Centre will also be converting part of its alfresco area to a glasshouse that will welcome the arrival of Canton Boy, a popular Halal Chinese Cuisine restaurant following its success at MyTOWN Shopping Centre. This visionary concept stands as a testament of the collaborative, open-minded, and innovative spirit shared between the shopping centre and its tenant to realise a unique and pioneering glasshouse outlet. Addition to that, the shopping centre is also anticipating the arrival of a new Western restaurant with a bar concept adjacent to Canton Boy in 2024.

Committed to delivering diverse dining experiences and reinforcing the vibrant dining landscape within the shopping centre, IPC Shopping Centre will also continue to introduce exciting additions to its diverse F&B options across different levels. This year, tenants like Mr. Vegan, Pezzo Pizza, BabaBoy, BananaBro, Bread History & Sandwich Box, KPOP Madang, Taste of Medan, and Noodle King House (non-Halal) will allow food lovers to be even more spoilt for choice. This line-up of offerings will join brands like Jom Chá by Farm Fresh, Squid Boy, Dunkin' Donuts, Mee Tarik Warisan that were proudly introduced in 2023.

Caring for Wellbeing

Placing an emphasis on nurturing the wellbeing of its visitors, the shopping centre introduced top-quality grooming services for men at Jadioc Barbershop available on Level LG2 and a comprehensive range of quality dental treatment at Ivory Dental on Level 1.

Parents can also seize the opportunity to indulge in quality time spent with their young ones at Open Playhouse, the one-stop edutainment provider, lifestyle café, party and event planner located on Level 2. Additionally, Galaxy Kidz on the same floor provides extra excitement for children, allowing them to forge new friendships and embark on a journey of independence through activities like train rides, single rides, and more.

Additionally, IPC Shopping Centre has also debuted the first two in-centre unmanned stores, one of the latest technological innovations in the retail industry that became particularly significant in light of the heightened emphasis on hygiene standards. Beyond enhancing operational efficiencies for businesses, the introduction of Natural Signature, a world-renowned furniture brand made mainly from solid wood located on Level 1, and Books for A Better World, a pre-loved bookshop located on Level 2 redefines the shopping experience for visitors. With these two tenants, shoppers are now enabled to have full control over their journey, immersing themselves in a distinctive and autonomous shopping encounter.

Ms Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre, said "Curating the right tenant mix is critical to successful shopping centre operations. At IPC Shopping Centre, our commitment goes beyond mere occupancy, our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. That is why we strive to curate an experiential shopping atmosphere, leveraging a well-balanced mix of lifestyle, dining, and retail options to transforms the centre into a quintessential destination transcending the conventional retail space."

Repurposing Spaces to Cater to Evolving Needs

Acknowledging the changing lifestyle and hybrid work culture, IPC Shopping Centre has strategically transformed the Level 1 Link Bridge to host Träffas Work Pods, the first and one of a kind private work pods in Malaysia, fully furnished for rent by the hour or day. These additions not only cater to Malaysians in search of a private and comfortable workspace while on the go but also offer a versatile setting for productivity and creativity. Visitors can even transform the work pods into a photo studio, recording studio for videos or podcasts, interview room, or study corner. This year, IPC Shopping Centre is also encouraging visitors to reimagine the space on the Link Bridge and transform them into pop-up stores for community-focused bazaars or utilise it as an exhibition space to showcase their work.

Additionally, four car park bays located at Level P2 car park have also been transformed into EV charging stations integrated with the IPC App and loyalty program (Tack Club) for a rewarding charging experience to meet the demand for reliable charging infrastructure.

Karyn Lim added, "The transformation of these spaces presents an opportunity for shopping centres like IPC to elevate the overall shopping experience from the moment of arrival to departure, and every aspect in between. By identifying gaps in the local retail industry, we are able to strategically curate our tenant mix and leverage our existing infrastructure to distinguish ourselves from our competitors and establish the centre as a preferred and distinctive destination. This approach not only enhances the satisfaction of existing visitors but opens new doors for a fresh array of tenants and customers, ultimately contributing to increased footfall traffic and sustained business growth."

For more information, please visit www.ipc.com.my.

About IPC Shopping Centre:

Malaysia's first meeting place anchored by IKEA with the big blue box store and a vital part of Ikano Retail's growing portfolio in the region. Strategically nestled in the heart of the mixed-use development of Mutiara Damansara since 2003, it serves as a familiar, cosy home away from home for their community and beyond. Blending its Swedish heritage with innovation, IPC Shopping Centre leads in sustainability with the flagship Recycling and Buy-Back Centre and other green initiatives in fostering community engagement and showcasing their commitment to a greener future. IPC Shopping Centre enhances everyday life as the preferred one-stop retail hub with diverse offerings that goes beyond transactional shopping, but also a space for continued connection, discovery and inspiration for its visitors.

