IPC Shopping Centre Invites Visitors to Embrace Their Best Style for The Raya Festivities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Raya season, IPC Shopping Centre welcomes visitors to delve into a world of style and celebration with the 'Bestnya Raya Stail Saya' campaign. From now until 28th April, visitors are invited to discover their favourite styles for their homes, gatherings, and even for themselves at the Bestnya Raya Bazaar while enjoying a line-up of DIY workshops, performances, and family-friendly activities set up by the shopping centre.

Visitors are also invited to step into a lush forest sanctuary and unwind at the Concourse on Level G. Decked with an enchanting blend of greenery and natural wood paired with cultural elements such as batik motifs, the festive set up commemorates the rich cultural heritage of Malaysia that is inspired by nature. This also serves as a testament to IPC Shopping Centre's commitment to sustainability, symbolizing its dedication to preserving and celebrating the beauty of the environment.

Amidst the shimmering lights and festive ambiance, the shopping centre has also introduced its very own Glowing Secret Garden adorned with glowing lights and traditional decorations. This enchanting space is the perfect spot for visitors to flaunt their style and share their most mesmerising shots on their social media to stand a chance to win RM1,000 worth of exciting prizes comprising of IPC exclusive merchandises and Tack Points.

Ms Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre said, "As families and communities come together to commemorate the end of Ramadan and embrace the spirit of Raya, diversity in styles shines brightly. Some households place high importance on decorating their homes to welcome guests while others pour their hearts to ensuring that guests are welcomed with the best spread of food on the table. Some embraces the allure of bold makeup and the latest fashion trends, yet others find beauty in simplicity and minimalism. Regardless of whether these styles stem from tradition, customs, or personal preferences, the beauty of Raya lies in its ability to embrace and celebrate the diverse tapestry of style that defines us. That is why, we introduced the 'Bestnya Raya Stail Saya' campaign not only to celebrate each unique style but to help visitors express their personal best, irrespective of its form, while also encouraging the exploration of new styles."

She added, "At IPC Shopping Centre, we strive to exist as a welcoming space for all visitors, not only as a place to comfortably shop or run errands conveniently, but also to be a destination where people can experience memorable moments with their friends and family. With our batik and nature inspired set-up, we hope to create a greater appreciation and meaningful conversation around the legacy of art and heritage of Malaysia."

During the campaign period, visitors will also be able to browse through various pop-up stores stationed around the concourse area and enjoy various festive performances including the rhythmic beats of Kompang, the enchanting melodies of Muzik Asli Contemporary, the captivating tunes of Caklempong, and other exciting performances. Små Club members can also enjoy weekend workshops such as decorations making, batik painting, and more. They may even get the chance to catch the IPC Små Buddies Mascot as they walkabout the shopping centre.

In an effort to make shopping at IPC more accessible and convenient during this time, the centre is also offering an automated first-hour free parking on weekdays until 9th April, excluding public holidays. Additionally, shoppers can enjoy first 3 hours of free parking during weekdays by spending a minimum of RM100 in 2 receipts and it can be seamlessly redeemed by presenting their payment card for validation at the i-Counter on Level G.

Spending shoppers can redeem stylish gifts from the i-Counter on Level G. The line-up of rewards as follows:

Redeem two (2) RM5 Bestnya Raya e-vouchers with a minimum spend of RM200 in two (2) receipts.

in two (2) receipts. Redeem one (1) Stail Raya Packet Set with a minimum spend of RM200 in two (2) receipts.

in two (2) receipts. Redeem one (1) Multipurpose Desk Organiser made with a premium solid rubber wood by Natural Signature with a minimum spend of RM1,000 in three (3) receipts for normal shoppers ( RM800 for IPC Tack Club members).

To further encourage shoppers to enjoy the Raya celebration in a sustainable manner, IPC Shopping Centre extends its ongoing partnership with Arus Oils to facilitate the collection of used cooking oil during the festive period. On 14th April and subsequently on the scheduled dates until the end of the year, visitors can responsibly dispose of their used cooking oil at the Recycling and Buy-Back Centre (RBBC) located near the ladies parking at P1 car park level.

Additionally, as part of its ongoing Green Partner Programme, the shopping centre is also collaborating with its tenant, Niki Cains Home to facilitate the collection of unwanted textiles, cushions, pillows, and bolsters. Visitors who participate in this initiative will be rewarded with a RM10 cash voucher which they can use in-store.

For more information about the IPC 'Bestnya Raya Stail Saya', please visit ipc.com.my/BestnyaRaya or follow IPC Shopping Centre on Facebook and Instagram for the latest promotions, events and updates.

