Embark on a new era of epic adventures with MapleStory R: Evolution

MANILA, Philippines, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to level up the fun! HUAWEI AppGallery is thrilled to announce that the iconic idle adventure RPG, MapleStory R: Evolution is available for download from AppGallery today. Relive a nostalgic adventure with any of the 5 classic careers including Bowman, Warrior, Cannoneer, Magician or Thief.

To coincide with the launch of MapleStory R: Evolution on mobile devices, AppGallery is giving Huawei and Android users who download the game through AppGallery special benefits. Players will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive benefits, such as a 10% rebate on in-game purchases, early bird gift pack and more!* Log on to learn more: https://bit.ly/3YgeIpl

Explore the Maple World with new game features

MapleStory R: Evolution is an upgraded version of the previous MapleStory series, the game has retained iconic elements such as the original map, classic careers and nostalgic soundtrack. Players can now enjoy different gameplay modes and team up with others to discover more excitement in their adventure journey.

In this Maple World, adventurers need to work together to defeat the monsters and look for the lost civilization. Hence, MapleStory R: Evolution is a brand new free and open adventure world with exquisite game style, in-depth storyline and diverse systems. It includes various cultivation systems, cute and changeable pet systems, exciting guild arenas, rich home decoration systems and more.

Jack Lee, the Publishing Head of SEA, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "MapleStory R: Evolution combines nostalgic elements with exciting new features, creating a truly remarkable gaming experience. We can't wait for Huawei users to delve into the MapleStory universe once again."

Unleash the fashionista in you and stand out from the crowd

The classic careers of Bowman, Warrior, Cannoneer, Magician and Thief in the original MapleStory IP have been featured in MapleStory R: Evolution. Players can choose from the five classic careers for a thrilling adventure.

With the costume system available in MapleStory R: Evolution, players can express their distinctive personal style from head to toe. Players are able to choose from a wide range of changeable styles and limited festival costumes to stand out from the crowd. The costume system promotes social interaction by allowing players to share their personal costumes and exude their style in Maple World.

Nurture your pets and have them fight alongside you

In MapleStory R: Evolution, players can collect, cultivate and level up a variety of pets with different shapes and features. Players can bring along their loyal companions into battle and fight against powerful bosses together. The higher the level of the character, the more pets will be allowed to be brought into the battle, and the damage will be increased accordingly. At the same time, it can also increase the depth of the player's gameplay experience in the game.

Experience life in Maple World: Create your dream home and get special rewards

In the decoration gameplay of the Homeland system, players can create a dream home and decorate their home with a wide array of furniture such as windows, lamps and photos. Improve the comfort of your home to attract visitors and receive better rewards. In addition, mysterious guests will sometimes drop by to visit and invite players to engage in combat together.

Players can explore the Farm gameplay feature in MapleStory R: Evolution, where players can plant vegetables, make delicious food and even take part in special events to unlock exciting surprises.

Download MapleStory R: Evolution HUAWEI AppGallery Now: https://bit.ly/3Or8649

About MapleStory R: Evolution

MapleStory R: Evolution is the latest Idle RPG authorized by Nexon. The game brings together classic gameplay with modern graphics and new features.

