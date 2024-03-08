Huawei's Petal Ads Signs MOU with Malaysia Tourism Board, Wins International Honor, and Jointly Promotes the National Tourism Brand Image of Malaysia

PENANG, Malaysia, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 45th IAA World Advertising Congress, Huawei's terminal advertising platform, Petal Ads, showcased its cutting-edge technology and creativity in the advertising field under the theme "Go Beyond Without Boundaries". During the keynote speech of the summit, Petal Ads signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Malaysia Tourism Board. The two parties will jointly promote the national tourism brand image of Malaysia in the Chinese market. This cooperation case also won the 2024 IAA World Advertising Congress Golden Camel Bell Award for China's Most International Influence and Innovation Breakthrough at the 45th World Advertising Congress China Brand and Golden Camel Bell Award Ceremony.

Petal Ads will leverage its advertising capabilities to help the Malaysia Tourism Board spread the national tourism brand image of Malaysia to the Chinese people. Through precise advertising, Petal Ads will assist in attracting more Chinese tourists to travel to Malaysia and explore its beautiful natural scenery, rich cultural heritage, and unique tourism experience.

Petal Ads expressed great pride in being able to showcase Petal Ads' advertising innovation at the IAA World Advertising Summit. 'Go Beyond Without Boundaries' is not only a theme but also a mission. "We look forward to exploring broader areas with the Malaysia Tourism Board and bringing more wonderful tourism experiences to the people of both countries."

Ybhg. Dato' Yeoh Soon Hin Deputy Chairman Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board: "The strategic cooperation agreement signed with Huawei's terminal advertising platform is of great significance to the tourism industry in Malaysia. We believe that through Huawei's advertising capabilities, we can better show the charm of Malaysia to Chinese tourists and attract more people to visit our beautiful country."

He stated that in December last year, after the implementation of the visa-free policy for Chinese tourists by both Malaysia and China, it brought actual economic benefits to the tourism development of both parties. During the Lunar New Year this year, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Malaysia increased by 53.9% compared to last year. According to the Trip.com website, since the implementation of the visa-free policy for Chinese tourists, a total of 1.47 million Chinese tourists visited Malaysia last year, an increase of 593.4% compared to the 212,603 Chinese tourists in 2022. At the same time, Malaysia is one of the top five countries for Chinese tourists to travel abroad. In the first week of the Lunar New Year, Chinese tourists' consumption expenditure in Malaysia was twice that of the 2019 Lunar New Year and more than ten times that of 2023. He believes that this strategic cooperation agreement signed with Huawei's terminal advertising platform will bring greater benefits to the tourism industry in Malaysia.

It is worth mentioning that 2024 is also the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China. Therefore, the strategic partnership signed by Petal Ads and the Malaysia Tourism Board is of historical significance. The two parties will work together to build a more solid bridge for friendship and cooperation between the people of the two countries.

Petal Ads looks forward to making a positive contribution to the development of Malaysia's tourism industry through this cooperation, and also providing a better tourism experience for Chinese tourists.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services