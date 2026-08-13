enParadigm set to extend one of the largest AI-powered capability interventions to more than 900 wealth advisers across APAC

The initial participating cohorts recorded a 50% increase in quarterly revenue, doubled their weekly customer appointments and achieved an average 35% improvement in competency scores

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- enParadigm, an immersive AI talent solutions company, has rolled out its AI-powered capability-building intervention for one of Singapore's top 3 banks. Following the initial success with the bank, the intervention is now being extended to more than 900 wealth advisers across APAC.

The intervention helped wealth advisers strengthen critical customer engagement skills through realistic simulations, repeated practice and immediate behavioural feedback. Among the initial participating cohorts, weekly customer appointments doubled, competency scores improved by an average of 35% and quarterly revenue per wealth advisor increased by 50%.

Ministry of Manpower data shows that while 28.5% of private-sector establishments had begun adopting AI, only 3.8% had integrated it into core processes. This reflects the wider shift Singapore is now encouraging, from AI experimentation to meaningful application within business processes. The intervention demonstrates what this can look like in practice, with AI embedded into workforce development and linked to measurable improvements in capability, workplace performance, and business outcomes.

Turning AI-powered practice into measurable performance improvement

The intervention was delivered through enParadigm's Catalyx, an AI-powered experiential learning and talent intelligence platform. It focused on a defined business challenge: helping advisers handle important customer conversations more confidently and consistently. Through AI-powered simulations, advisers interacted with virtual customer personas that responded dynamically to their pitch, asked tough questions and raised objections like a real customer would. The platform adapted each conversation based on the adviser's responses, assessed specific behaviours in real time and provided immediate, personalised feedback. Advisers could then repeat challenging scenarios and refine their approach before applying the skills in live customer conversations.

"The strongest enterprise AI applications begin with a clearly defined business outcome, rather than with the technology itself. In this intervention, we focused on the behaviours that influence the quality of customer conversations and created a safe and scalable environment in which advisers could practise, receive feedback and continuously improve. The results demonstrate how capability building can be connected more directly to business performance with the help of the right tools," said Jash Bajaj, Business Director and Head of APAC, enParadigm.

What other organisations can replicate

The intervention highlighted that a key constraint was not access to sales knowledge, but limited access to consistent opportunities to practice, receive timely feedback and benefit from just-in-time coaching. Advisers previously waited up to three weeks for supervisor-led coaching as each individual supervisor was responsible for as many as 10 employees.

Giving advisers an on-demand environment for repeated practice reduced their dependence on scheduled coaching sessions. It also gave managers greater visibility into individual capability gaps, allowing subsequent human coaching to focus on specific behaviours rather than broad or generic feedback.

This journey suggests that organisations can improve the effectiveness of AI-led capability initiatives by starting with a defined business outcome rather than broad technology adoption.

They can then identify the workplace capabilities most closely linked to that outcome, create realistic opportunities for employees to practise those capabilities and measure progress on role-specific behavior, KPIs and commercial performance. This broader evidence chain allows organisations to assess not only whether employees completed an intervention, but whether their behaviour and results changed afterwards.

"Over 16 years of building contextual simulations, we have seen technology transform dramatically, but the fundamentals of improving workplace performance remain unchanged. AI should not be adopted simply because a new tool is available. It must address a clearly identified performance challenge, enable measurable behavioural change and demonstrate impact through workplace outcomes. This provides a stronger basis for scaling AI investments and improving workforce productivity," said John Cherian, CEO and Co-founder of enParadigm.

The approach can extend beyond wealth advisory and sales, with AI-powered simulations being applied to roles in which business outcomes depend on the quality and consistency of human interactions, including people management, recruitment, customer service, negotiation, healthcare, hospitality and frontline operations.

Learn more at https://www.enparadigm.com/catalyx-talent-intelligence-platform.

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About enParadigm

enParadigm is a leading immersive AI talent solutions company helping organizations improve workforce productivity across the hire-to-grow lifecycle. At the core of its offerings is Catalyx, an AI-powered platform that enables organizations to assess talent, identify skill gaps, and build role-specific capabilities through realistic workplace simulations, personalized feedback, and performance analytics. Its broader portfolio includes Compass, which delivers facilitated and blended capability-building journeys, and Cockpit, an AI experience builder used to create customized talent solutions and track learner progress.

With more than 16 years of experience across 1000+ global enterprises in financial services, consumer goods, technology, healthcare, automotive, and retail industries, enParadigm has supported the development of more than one million professionals worldwide.

Website: www.enparadigm.com

SOURCE enParadigm