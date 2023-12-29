EXCITING-Gaabor End of Year Promo in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaabor as the home appliances brand that always put customer satisfaction as the top priority, keep produce efficient and valuable products to facilitate its customer. In welcoming 2024, Gaabor would like to give more support for people to be healthier. By using Gaabor products, it will be easier to achieve the easy healthy lifestyle. Starting with house hygine, house deep cleaning can be done by Gaabor Vacuum Cleaner Multifunction 5 in 1 GVCW-M15A02. A vacuum cleaner which equipped with 5 shapes of suction accessories, strong suction with 16000 Kpa, and long cable up until 5 meters. All these advantages can easily help people to get a clean house. Gaabor's products covers a wide range of home appliances, for its kitchen appliances, Gaabor Air fryer 2 Liter AF20M-WH01A is the most suitable variant for anyone who seeking a compact - all in one use air fryer. Having 2 Liter capacity which can facilitate both for personal use and small family. Designed with a compact shape that can be easily placed anywhere without worrying about needing a large space. Completed with default temperature and 9 type of menus, user only need to set up the timer and it ready to cook. Not only at home but being healthy also can be done everywhere with Gaabor Portable Juicer GF-M03D. A suitable product for everyone who has high mobility. Portable juicer that has 300ml capacity and sharp 304 blade will fulfill the needs of high quality drink only in a few minutes.

This end of year is the right time to prepare the healthy journey by get Gaabor products. Gaabor will give special offer from 25-31 December 2023; Discount price up to Rp 500,000 and voucher up to Rp 50,000. Not only that, Gaabor also has challenges with fantastic prizes. Everyone can participate on "Teka Teki Silang" on Shopee and get a chance to win portable lamp, mixer, electric kettle, and air fryer. Besides, Gaabor also has special prize which is 3 air fryers for 3 Shopee affiliator who successfully achieve the mission. Go get all these promotion in Gaabor store in Shopee, Tokopedia, and Lazada.

