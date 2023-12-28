Celebrate the upcoming payday season with Gaabor

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the upcoming payday campaign along with Christmas celebration with Gaabor, the trusted name in home appliances. With a focus on safety and quality, Gaabor is set to elevate the home living experience with its air fryers, electric pots, and vacuum cleaners. This time around, its payday promotion coincides with the festive Christmas eve, making it an even more special occasion.

From December 20 to 31, indulge in discounts of up to 90%, coupled with exclusive perks on Shopee.

Introducing Gaabor's Quality Home Appliances:

Rice Cooker 2.5L: Explore its versatile rice cooker that not only prepares perfect rice but also allows for simultaneous steaming of food.

Double Multifunctional Cooker 1.5L: Non stick coating, easy to clean and can cook. Two levels of firepower adjustment

4L Air Fryer: The large capacity can fit the whole chicken and has 8 kinds of function menu, which makes cooking much easier.

Lightweight Corded Vacuum Cleaner 14Kpa: Have 90 degree floor brush and new cyclone filtration system, preventing dust concentration

Garment Steamer 1.8L 1.8KW: Double safety protection and intelligent anti-dry burning

Triple Filtration Corded Vacuum Cleaner 16Kpa: Large suction power and have five-layer HEPA + stainless steel filter

Low Sugar Rice Cooker 5L: Sugar leaching technology that helps to dissolve sugar ideal for those who need to reduce their weight and cut sugar in daily life

Unveiling star deals for this special campaign deal:

Discount up to 90% for the ga rment steamer

rment steamer Get the Mu ltifunction cooker only at RM39

ltifunction cooker only at Free Shipping and cashback 10% voucher awaiting for buyers

But that's not all – all its products come with an extensive 3-year warranty for the peace of mind. Don't miss out on these incredible offers; seize the opportunity now while stocks last. A dream kitchen and home await.

Home Expo campaign special giveaway exclusively only for Lazada user:

Exclusive for Lazada users, mark your calendars for our upcoming Home Expo campaign on January 4 and 5, 2024. Make a minimum purchase of RM100, and you could be the lucky winner of our limited-edition Gaabor 5L Air Fryer Oven (GA-E5A). Don't miss this golden opportunity to enhance your kitchen experience with Gaabor's premium appliances.

Accessible: Get them online

For more products and information, please visit our Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok.

SOURCE Gaabor