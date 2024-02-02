Experience the awe-inspiring showcase by INFiLED at ISE2024

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 30th, at the ISE 2024 held in Barcelona, Spain, INFiLED made a remarkable presence. The outstanding LED screen manufacturer has attracted a large number of ProAV equipment investors with its impressive booth 3C100, designed to comprehensively display its latest products and technologies. The showcased screens are installed in various corners of the booth, and they are suitable for advertising, entertainment, sports, and other application scenarios.

Approaching the INFiLED booth, a massive corner screen from the MV series catches the eye. This collection of high-contrast screens, boasting a calibrated brightness of 5000nits, serves as an ideal solution for DOOH. Whether set up on shopping mall facades, alongside highways, or in other outdoor settings, this series of digital billboards maintains its optimal visibility and effortlessly captivates the attention of passersby.

Upon entering the booth, there's a stylish and compact mini studio that showcases LED applications in virtual production. This studio consisted of a curved backdrop made of the DB series and Xmk2 series, boasting a pixel pitch of 1.95mm, as well as an AR Infinite Colors series ceiling screen. The background screen incorporates cutting-edge CBSF technology, featuring a refresh rate of 7680Hz, and can display smoothly in high-definition. The AR Series' LED panels hanging above the studio, with the implementation of TrueLight® technology, are applied as an excellent choice for illuminating filming scenes and accurately reproducing colors that closely resemble reality.

During the exhibition, INFiLED introduced a range of screens designed for fixed installation. The WV54 series, which is particularly well-suited for control rooms, stands out for its ability to generate less heat and operate quietly because there is no built-in power, and it can be easily mounted using VESA mounting brackets; the WPmk2 series, an energy-efficient product with common-cathode technology, consumes 58% less power than products without this feature. It is perfect for conference rooms, retail stores, airport terminals, and similar settings; besides, what is shown at the booth includes a WT series screen, which is capable of achieving a contrast ratio of up to 100,000:1 when paired with an image booster engine, available to be used in various indoor spaces.

In terms of rental screens, INFiLED also showcases multiple exhibits. In the front of the booth, there's an industrial-style RS series screen, featuring a carbon fiber texture and an optimized structure. It has a heat dissipation area that is 1.5 times larger than conventional products and is perfect for installation in stages, studios, and arenas; moreover, a screen from the ARmk2 series is positioned above the booth, and it has adjustable curve angles of 0°, ±2.5°, ±5°, ±7.5°, and ±10°, making it suitable for a variety of events such as exhibitions, virtual production studios, touring, and carnivals; Additionally positioned at the forefront of the booth is an ART series screen, specifically designed for outdoor usage and equipped with a reinforcement bracket to withstand wind speeds of up to 20m/s.

Furthermore, the exhibition showcased a revolutionary AMT series transparent screen, which has a remarkable brightness of up to 5000nits, providing a great viewing experience. In addition, this screen's modules meet the UL94-V0 plastics flammability standard, ensuring safety for use in various outdoor conditions.

Following the conclusion of ISE2024, the spectacular presentation by INFiLED will remain accessible to the global ProAV market. By visiting the INFiLED Barcelona showroom, customers can stay informed about the most recent developments and receive professional recommendations regarding INFiLED's product range.

