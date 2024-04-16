Unveiling INFiLED's Latest LED Innovations at Beijing InfoComm 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer in LED technology for the past 15 years, INFiLED is excited to announce its participation at Beijing InfoComm 2024, taking place from April 17-19 at booth EJ7-01. Join them to witness the latest advancements in LED displays.

Beijing InfoComm 2024

INFiLED has made significant investments in xR/VP and achieved success in numerous global projects. Notably, its DB Series LED backdrops played a pivotal role in the success of the film "Poor Things," which received 11 nominations and 4 awards at the 96th Academy Awards. These custom-built backdrops, featuring a remarkable 23K resolution, 10-bit color, and 24-fps playback, were integral to the film's gothic sets.

At InfoComm Beijing 2024, INFiLED will showcase its xR/VP solution with DB and Xmk2 series products, integrated with its game-changing CBSF (Color & Brightness Shift Free) technology, and AR Series integrated with INFINITE COLORS technology, expanding the color spectrum to enhance realism in lighting and skin tones through RGBW added with a 4th emitter.

Additionally, INFiLED will introduce the AP and AMT Series, designed to meet the fast-paced and versatile demands of the rental market. The AP Series weighs only 8.6kg per cabinet, and its 4.2V energy-saving IC improves its heat dissipation efficiency by 50%, still presenting superior high-definition imagery. In addition to 70% transparency and high brightness to show vivid visuals, AMT Series' protection has been upgraded. Its modules are embedded in the frame to avoid damage, and its self-invented encapsulation technique protects the LED without affecting the emission surface's color, brightness and viewing angle. Besides, its UL94-V0 flame retardant and portable wind-resistant frame make it safer and more stable. The range of fixed installation displays, such as the WT Series, WP Series, WK, QH, and MV Series, will also be featured for their high-definition, brightness, user-friendly setup, and eco-friendly attributes, catering to diverse indoor and outdoor needs.

INFiLED looks forward to welcoming all attendees at Beijing InfoComm from April 17-19.

