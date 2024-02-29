Experience the Jia He Gourmet Extravaganza

SINGAPORE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jia He is proud to feature hand-crafted delicacies at Jia He Chinese Restaurant's ala carte buffets catered specially for guests who enjoy nourishing yet palatable unlimited food servings within a time limit.

Look forward to a medley of dishes especially for food lovers who like their Dim Sum served warm and fresh, such as Steamed Assortment Mushroom Dumpling with Butterfly Pea Flower, Steam Water Chestnut with Coriander and Prawn Dumpling to fried Dim Sum delights such as Crisp-fried Kurobuta Pork with Bell Pepper and Yam Dumpling.

If Dinner Feasting is the must-do on the Diners' list, the ala carte Dinner Feast Buffet would be an attraction.

Available now for Bookings and Reservations.

Jia He Dinner Feast ala carte Dinner Buffet

Jia He's Dinner Feast would make a gastronome delighted, attempt freshly made Ma Po Beancurd with Lion's Mane Mushroom, Wok-fried Prawn with Golden Salted Egg Yolk, to Sautéed Kurobuta Pork Cube with Mushroom, including one serving of Soon Hock Fish or Sea Bass would make the guests satisfied at the wonderful treat.

Available from 2 March 2024 to 30 April 2024.

**Dinner Feast ala carte Buffet Offering:

Applicable for Weekdays Only - For Every 4 Adults, 5th diner receives a 50%* discount. *Except Public Holidays.

Mondays to Fridays only

Dinner Starting at 6pm to 10pm (last order at 9pm)

Each Seating is limited to 1 hour and 45 mins.

Saturdays/Sundays & P.H.

1st Seating: 5.30pm to 7.15pm (last order 6.15pm)

2nd Seating: 7.45pm to 9.45pm (last order 8.45pm)

$42.80++ per Adult (Min. 4 persons), $51.80++ per Adult (Min. 2 persons)

$28.80++ per Child (5-12 years old)

Jia He's Weekend & Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch

Available from 2 March 2024 to 28 April 2024.

Guests would feel pampered with an assortment of Dim Sum delights! The Jia He Dim Sum Brunch Buffet has unlimited Dim Sum servings to choose from and with some dishes limited to 1 to 2 serving.

**Weekend Dim Sum Brunch Buffet First Seating:

For Every 4 paying Adults, 5th diner receives a 50%* discount. *Except Public Holidays.

Get to Choose 3 Main Course dishes.

1st Seating @ 10.45am – 12.45pm

Per Adult at $36.00++ (Min. 4 pax), Per Adult $45.80++(for 2 - 3 pax),

Per Child at $25.00++ (5 - 12years old)

Jia He Weekend & Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch

2 March 2024 to 28 April 2024

The creative forces of Jia He's Dim Sum Chef and Culinary team, meticulously making each piece of Dim Sum by using natural ingredients, are a favourite for Jia He's guests. Made fresh daily, and served hot, with a broad menu from delicacies such as Pan-fried Minced Meat Gyoza, Sweet Aged Vinegar Pig's Trotter, Baked Mini Egg Tartlet, Baked BBQ Pork Bun with Pineapple and more to discover.

The highlight is the 4 Main Course dishes to choose, from sautéed Sliced Fish with Seasonal Vegetables, San Bei Chicken with Basil Leaves, Wok-fried Kurobuta Pork Cube with Wild Mushroom and Chinese Yam, Stir-fried French Beans with Minced Pork and Preserved Olive Leaves to Braised Beef Hor Fun with Pepper and Black Bean Sauce.

2nd Seating is from 1.00pm – 3.00pm

Per Adult at $38.00++(Min. 4 pax), Per Adult at $45.80++ (for 2 - 3 pax)

Per Child at $25.00++(5 - 12years old)

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Weekday Lunch Dim Sum Galore Buffet

Available from 4 March 2024 to 30 April 2024.

Go on a Gastronomic Food Journey and enjoy an ala carte Dim Sum Lunch Buffet with Jia He Chef's hand-crafted dishes.

Reservations start from 11am on Weekdays.

Each seating is limited to 1 hour 45 mins.

**Weekday Lunch Dim Sum Galore Buffet:

For Every 4 paying Adults, 5th diner receives a 50%* discount. *Except Public Holidays.

Get to Choose 3 Main Course dishes.

Per Adult at $33.00++ (Minimum 4 Persons), Per Adult $39.80++ (for 2 - 3 pax),

Per Child $23.80++ (5 - 12years old)

For all ala carte Buffets, Guests would be needed to make Reservations in order to secure their booking.

#JiaHeChineseRestaurant #JiaHeRestaurant #JiaHeWeekdayDimSumGalore #JiaHeWeekendPublicHolidayDimSumBrunch #JiaHeWeekendDimSumBrunch #JiaHeDimSumBuffet #JiaHeChineseRestaurantDinnerFeast #JiaHeRestaurantDinnerFeast

Concurrently, Diners who prefer no time limits, can choose from Jia He Chinese Restaurant's new Ala Carte and Set Menu. The menus are filled with ingenious and innovative array of dishes to take diners on a culinary feast.

In the new menu, indulge in Classic yet Modern Renditions of Cantonese dishes, bringing the heartwarming flavours of each dish to the palates of our diners. Highlights on the menu such as:

Roasted Suckling Pig with Glutinous Rice and Chinese Sausage in Abalone Sauce (advance order)

Roasted London Duck with Black Truffle Sauce

Baked Chicken with Aromatic Ginger and Tangerine Peel

Braised 5-head Abalone with Hairy Gourd and Goose Web

Roasted Shoulder of Lamb

Par-boiled Giant Grouper Tail, Fresh Ginger Spring Onion, Sea Salt and Preserved Vegetables

Braised Petite Abalone with Shitake Mushroom, Beancurd and Prawn Roe

Nourishment through soups is a must, get to be warmed up with tonic soups such as Double-boiled Fish Maw Soup with Matsutake Mushroom and Dendrobium Orchid, Double-boiled Almond Soup with Pig's Tail and Aged Lily Bulb to Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Bird's Nest, Fish Maw, Baby Abalone, Dried Scallop, Yellow Fungus and Chinese wine.

With inspiring yet gratifying dishes, Jia He hopes to be an allure for those who simply adhere to the journey of dining and revelling in Cantonese cuisine. Visit Jia He's website at https://jiahe.com.sg for more details.

#JiaHeChineseRestaurant #JiaHeMenu

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: [email protected]

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://jiahe.com.sg

eShop: https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms, engagevu

https://vumarcoms.com

https://engagevu.biz

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email: sharonvu@engagevusg.com

SOURCE Jia He Chinese Restaurant