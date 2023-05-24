Jia He Rice Dumpling Festival Kicks Off

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jia He Rice Dumpling Festival takes place from 22 May to 22 June 2023.

Indulge during the Dragon Boat Festival with Rice dumplings from Jia He Chinese Restaurant.

The Savoury delights are ideal as gifts and simply to satisfy the cravings during the season.

Look forward to a new flavour to the Jia He menu that is Hokkien Spicy Pork and Dried Shrimp Dumpling.

Enjoy the favourites from Premium X.O. Braised Pork Dumpling with Chestnut to Blue Butterfly Pea Nonya Dumpling and more.

Early Bird Promo with 10% discount is available from 22 May 2023 to 4 June 2023

Pre-order is required.

*Not valid for Jia He Dumplings combo sets.

Visit https://shop.jiahe.com.sg to place your order soon!

