Explore new gastronomic, arts, cultural and entertainment horizons at GEG's exciting Phase 3 Projects

Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG, said "Under the leadership and support of the Macau SAR Government, GEG continues to advance in a stable environment and proactively seizes the opportunities arising from post-pandemic recovery. We are focusing on non-gaming development in GEG's Phase 3 projects in response to the changes in tourist demographics and consumption patterns."

Galaxy International Convention Center

Galaxy International Convention Center ("GICC") is Asia's most iconic, advanced MICE destination. Reinventing events with 40,000 sqm of superlative venue space, it marks a new era for Macau's Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. It also propels Macau's initiative for a synergistic fusion of "Tourism + MICE". GICC is equipped with the most advanced international conference facilities and offers meticulously curated planning services. It can comfortably host cocktail parties for a crowd of up to 16,000 attendees. Regardless of the event scale – be it large exhibitions, seminars, conferences, concerts, sports events, or grand banquets – GICC promises a first-class, highly adaptable convention and event experience for guests. Galaxy Auditorium, equipped with advanced audio-visual systems and cutting-edge acoustics, stands out as a perfect choice for keynote sessions, opening ceremonies, cultural and musical performances and new product launches.

Seamlessly connected with Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort, it offers integrated MICE services and facilities all under one roof, positioning the GICC as the preferred destination for business meetings and exhibitions worldwide. Since March this year, it has successfully hosted nearly 150 MICE events, providing an exceptional convention experience for business professionals and spectators from around the globe.

Galaxy Arena

Galaxy Arena is Macau's largest indoor arena with 16,000 seats, cutting-edge technology, and the highest capacity of any indoor entertainment venue in Macau. Directly connected with GICC and Andaz Macau, Galaxy Arena creates a unique platform capable of simultaneously catering to large-scale conferences, exhibitions, entertainment, music, and sports events, thereby propelling Macau's MICE industry development and its establishment as a "City of Performing Arts" and "City of Sports".

Since April this year, together with GEG's related venues, Galaxy Arena has hosted nearly 80 entertainment performances and sports events. Over 100 singers and artists have graced the venue with their performances and concerts, including the world-renowned K-Pop superstar BLACKPINK, global megastar Jackson Wang, Cantopop diva Kelly Chen, and the annual mainland entertainment extravaganza "iQIYI Scream Night". The venue also hosted the influential "2023 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards Ceremony" and "Galaxy Entertainment Group 2023 The 11th Yao Foundation Charity Game". Co-organized by the Galaxy Entertainment Group, this year's charity game attracted numerous well-known participants, while Yao Ming, the founder of the Yao Foundation, was also present to watch and support the game. Galaxy Arena is rapidly establishing as the landmark of art and entertainment in Macau.

Andaz Macau

Experience authentic Macau with an artful stay, the unique blend of diverse cultures and distinctive attractiveness of Macau are perfectly encapsulated in Andaz Macau, the largest Andaz Hotel in the world. At Andaz Macau, guests are greeted with the harmonious blend of Macanese and Portuguese traditional cultures, all presented through a contemporary interpretation. It displays a radiant array of Portuguese architectural imagery, alongside depictions of ancient maritime vessels and finely crafted Chinese art pieces. These elements pay tribute to Macau's diverse cultural heritage and its rich historical tapestry.

At Andaz Kitchen, a vibrant all-day dining destination, you can feel as though you have stepped back in time to the shops of old Macau, savoring Portuguese, Macanese and neighborhood cuisines. With over two decades of experience, Executive Chef André Lai, using his family's inherited traditional recipes, presents guests with a culinary journey through the authentic Macanese and Portuguese flavors. The Andaz Bar, helmed by Shobit Shetty, an experienced bartender who has worked at Asia's 50 Best Bars, creates cocktails full of stories and surprises. Drawing inspiration from his life experiences in Macau and various other cultures, Shobit crafts unique cocktail experiences through the harmonious collision and blend of different flavors.

Raffles at Galaxy Macau

Raffles at Galaxy Macau luxuriate in highly-curated stays at this acclaimed landmark. Comprising 450 sumptuous suites, Raffles at Galaxy Macau is the largest all suite Raffles property in the world. Every detail contributes to an exquisite and luxurious accommodation experience. Guests can enjoy the brand's renowned butler service amidst an atmosphere filled with art. The luxurious suites seamlessly blend modern elegance with classic design, providing guests with an experience reminiscent of living in a luxurious mansion of a 14th-century Italian merchant. The hotel lobby features a series of artworks themed around the four seasons, enabling guests to deeply appreciate the beauty of Asian nature and the charm of changing seasons.

In the culinary world of Raffles at Galaxy Macau, guests' taste buds will be immersed in a feast for the senses. In the soon-to-open iconic Long Bar, guests will have the opportunity to experience the "Macau Sling", an exclusive cocktail specially curated by Antonio Lai, a renowned bartender celebrated among Asia's 50 Best Bars. Chef de Cuisine Yorick Soh, with his rich experience from Michelin three-star restaurants, Black Pearl three-diamond restaurants, and Asia's Top 50 Restaurants, presents guests with creatively interpreted European cuisine throughout the day. In addition, Sushi Master Masaaki Miyakawa, one of only five Michelin-three-starred sushi chefs in Japan, will helm a new signature Sushi concept exclusively for Raffles at Galaxy Macau.

SOURCE Galaxy Macau