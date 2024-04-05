Galaxy Arena Welcomes First Thai Superstar Solo Concert by Billkin on April 6

World-Class Performance Continues to Expand Entertainment Horizons to

Captivate International Tourist

MACAU, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Macau™ is the world-class luxury integrated resort in Macau. Embodying the service philosophy of "World Class, Asian Heart", it delivers one-stop luxury resort experience as Asia's most exciting destination for leisure, entertainment, dining, events and conferences.

At "BILLKIN TEMPO TOUR 2024 IN MACAU", Billkin will present his newly arranged rhythmic music, with high quality surround sound system at Galaxy Arena, fans will be immersed in his musical world. Galaxy Arena, the newest and largest indoor arena in Macau with a capacity of 16,000. Since the grand opening last year, it rapidly establishs as the landmark of art and entertainment in Macau.

Galaxy Arena, the landmark of art and entertainment in Macau, has committed to deliver captivating entertainment and leisure experiences to tourist from the world. Since the grand opening last year, Galaxy Arena is thrilled to welcome its first Thai superstar solo concert. The newly-risen Thai singer Billkin will hold his first-ever solo concert "BILLKIN TEMPO TOUR 2024"in Macau on April 6. The concert will be held at Galaxy Arena, the newest and largest indoor arena in Macau with a capacity of 16,000, where Billkin will connect music lovers from around the globe and demonstrating his prowess as "Mr. Everything".

Billkin's musical talent first emerged in his early years. Possessing a sweet voice known as the "honey throat" and showcasing remarkable composition abilities, his songs are diverse in style, each filled with personal characteristics and emotional expressions. They contain profound and moving stories that allow fans to find resonance and gain a deeper understanding of Billkin. At this concert, Billkin will present his newly arranged rhythmic music, with high quality surround sound system at Galaxy Arena, fans will be immersed in his musical world. The melodies that moved hearts in his television dramas will be reinterpreted freshly onstage, leading the audience into an energetic evening. Whether it's lively dance tracks or heartfelt ballads, they will all demonstrate Billkin's versatility and musical talent as a singer. Whether you are a music lover or a fan obsessed with Billkin's charm, Billkin Tempo Tour in Macau will be a must-attend musical feast.

With the world-class one-stop luxury resort experience offered by Galaxy Macau, Galaxy Arena will continue to bring in international top-tier musical events to promote the youthful and diversified development of Macau's tourism, cultural, entertainment and sports to attract tourist from Thailand and around the world, further showcasing the charm of Macau's diverse culture.

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

