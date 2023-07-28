Eye Level Indonesia Introduces Educational Franchise Opportunities from South Korea at IFBC 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level Indonesia introduces an engaging educational franchise business from South Korea, now available in Indonesia. The highly anticipated grand introduction will take place at the prestigious IFBC Exhibition, scheduled from July 28 to 30, 2023, at the PSCC - Palembang Icon Mall.

Dedicated to providing top-notch learning programs, Eye Level Indonesia offers comprehensive courses in English, Mathematics, Calistung, and Critical Thinking, catering to children aged 3 to 15 years. The specialized Critical Thinking curriculum equips children with essential problem-solving skills, empowering them for future success.

As part of their participation in IFBC 2023, Eye Level Indonesia is offering an exclusive 50% discount, reducing the franchise price from 18 million to an incredible 9 million. Additionally, the first 5 registrants will receive an attractive cashback of up to IDR 1 million.

Throughout the event, the team at Eye Level Indonesia will share valuable insights into their brand identity and provide detailed explanations of the educational franchise business from South Korea. Notably, the showcase of their newest product, the Master Franchise, presents a golden opportunity for entrepreneurial individuals seeking greater profits. The Master Franchise offers a license to manage all centers in the Regency/City of choice, unlocking immense potential for growth.

Partnering with Eye Level Indonesia offers a host of benefits for franchisees, including extensive marketing support and comprehensive training assistance. With a remarkable legacy of over 40 years as a pioneer in education in South Korea, Eye Level Indonesia has already established an extensive network of more than 100+ learning centers across Indonesia.

For those with a passion for education and entrepreneurship, this opportunity is not to be missed! Aspiring franchise partners can take the first step by reaching out to Eye Level Indonesia at 081211735909 or Visit www.eye level franchise.com . Stay updated with their latest news and offerings by following them on Instagram @eyelevel.indonesia .

Discover the transformative power of quality education and seize the chance to contribute to the development of young minds with Eye Level Indonesia's trusted franchise business from South Korea. Join Eye Level Indonesia at IFBC 2023 and embark on a journey towards a brighter future for children across Indonesia.

SOURCE Eye Level