Eye Level Introduces Exciting Learning Opportunities for Children at the Private & International School Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level Learning Centre, a well-known provider of Math and English programs for students aged 4 to 14, is delighted to announce its participation in the upcoming Private & International School Fair (PISF), set to take place on November 4th and 5th at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur. PISF stands as Malaysia's premier event, showcasing international schools, boarding schools, and learning centers.

What Attendees Can Expect at the Eye Level Booth:

Critical Thinking Math (CTM) Experience: Eye Level's renowned CTM program takes the spotlight, allowing children to engage with a variety of CTM problem cards and hands-on learning tools such as Wooden Blocks, Numerical Figures, Blocks & Shapes, and Colored Blocks. This interactive approach fosters critical thinking skills while making mathematics enjoyable. Expert Guidance: Friendly and knowledgeable instructors will provide insights and guidance as children explore CTM challenges, ensuring a rewarding learning experience. Exclusive Enrolment Offer: Parents who enroll at our booth during the PISF expo will enjoy RM50 off on registration fee or pay 2 months and get an additional 1 class of your child's learning. Moreover, there's a limited edition Eye Level building block set, so be sure not to miss out when you enroll during the expo.

Eye Level is dedicated to nurturing young minds by tailoring learning programs to each child's unique needs and learning styles, with a primary focus on academic achievement. The diverse range of materials, including booklets, worksheets, readers, practice problems, and online games, guarantees a comprehensive learning experience for students at every level.

For more information about Eye Level and its programs, please visit www.myeyelevel.com . Take the Level Quiz to assess your child's skills and gain access to Eye Level's Free Trial materials today.

Eye Level aspires to prove that learning can be both enjoyable and enriching. We cordially invite all parents and families to join us at the Private and International School Fair, where you can explore the boundaries of your children's potential and celebrate the joy of education with them. We eagerly anticipate your presence at the event!

