Eye Level Offers the Best Educational Partnership Opportunities from South Korea with Affordable Prices

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The development of the education business always shows an increasing and long-lasting graph. There are various ways to build an education business, one of which is running it with a franchise concept. A franchise business is the right choice for people who don't have business experience or don't want to start their business from scratch.

Eye Level is present as an educational business from South Korea with the best learning programs that focus on developing children's independence and training children to become problem solvers for the future. Eye Level offers comprehensive courses in English, Mathematics, and Calistung, to preparing children aged 3 to 15 years for a brighter future.

Join us at the FLEI Exhibition, taking place from October 13 to 15, 2023 at the Jakarta Convention Center, Senayan, Jakarta. During this event, Eye Level provided 2 franchise partnership concepts. A regular franchise partnership concept, Eye Level offers special exhibition prices with investment of under IDR 15 million and Calistung's franchise partnership concept, Eye Level offers special prices with investment of under IDR 9 million with Free Royalty. This exclusive pricing is available only during the event.

Potential Partners will get various benefits such as free training support and free marketing support. At the FLEI Exhibition, the Eye Level Indonesia team will share invaluable insights into our brand identity and provide in-depth explanations about this educational franchise business from South Korea.

Becoming a partner with Eye Level Indonesia offers a multitude of advantages. Our franchisees receive robust marketing support and comprehensive training assistance. With an impressive legacy spanning over 40 years as an education pioneer from South Korea, Eye Level Indonesia has already cultivated a network of 100+ learning centers across Indonesia.

For those who are passionate about both education and entrepreneurship, this opportunity is too compelling to pass up. Aspiring franchise partners can take their first step by contacting Eye Level Indonesia at 081211735909 or visiting our website at www.eyelevelfranchise.com. Stay updated on our latest news and offerings by following us on Instagram at @eyelevel.indonesia.

SOURCE Eye Level