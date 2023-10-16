Fapon and Halodoc Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive the Development of Indonesia's In-Vitro Diagnostics Industry

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 12th, 2023, Fapon, a leading life-science organization, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Halodoc, the largest telehealth platform in Indonesia. This partnership brings together Fapon's expertise in in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) technologies and integrated solutions with Halodoc's strong sales channels and local service provisions. The partnership aims to enhance the healthcare standards in Indonesia, benefit local communities, and propel the country's IVD industry.

Jonathan Sudharta, CEO & Co-Founder Halodoc and Jielun ZHU, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Fapon

Under the agreement, Fapon will partner with Halodoc in the IVD field by establishing a joint venture to grow the IVD business, and deliver high-quality and user-friendly diagnostic products and health solutions in Indonesia. With 22 years of IVD experience under its belt, Fapon boasts a solid technological foundation and a comprehensive and innovative product portfolio. Through this collaboration, Fapon will support Halodoc in local IVD product research and manufacturing by providing essential raw materials, reagent solutions, and open-instrument platforms. As the largest telehealth company in Indonesia, Halodoc will leverage its strengths in channels, academia, and industry connections to expedite market expansion, drive consistent business growth, and achieve a win-win result.

Jielun ZHU, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Fapon, stated that Indonesia's large population, coupled with its sustained economic growth, has resulted in increased demands for IVD products, technologies, and services. Leveraging its technological advantages, Fapon will collaborate closely with Halodoc to grow Indonesia's IVD sector. By integrating innovative diagnostic technologies with the power of online services, the partnership aims to address the diverse healthcare needs of the local population. In a further demonstration of its commitment to the Indonesian market, Fapon has already established an office in Indonesia, dedicated to providing efficient services, and technical support to its local partners.

Jonathan Sudharta, CEO & Co-Founder Halodoc said, "We are delighted to join hands with Fapon in a strategic partnership that combines our commitment to innovation with Fapon's expertise in IVD technologies to answer the need for advanced diagnostics and healthcare services. This collaboration epitomizes our dedication to providing accessible healthcare solutions for Indonesians. Together, we're creating a healthier and brighter future for the people of Indonesia, in alignment with the vision of Golden Generation 2045."

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating a one-stop solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon's products have established presence in 68 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

About Halodoc

Halodoc is the pioneer of a digital health ecosystem with a mission to simplify access to healthcare, by addressing users' pain points for accessible, reliable, and affordable healthcare services. The company is also committed to promoting wellness by offering comprehensive health solutions, ranging from preventive to curative approaches, all within a single application.

Since 2016, Halodoc has been enhancing health literacy in Indonesia by providing user-friendly healthcare Communication, Education, and Information (KIE). Alongside this, our ecosystem has expanded, offering a range of services that facilitate convenient access to healthcare, starting from Home Lab as a preventive care feature enabling users privately and securely carry out health tests from the comfort of their homes; My Insurance that enables users to access the benefits of cashless outpatient services in a more seamless way; Chat with Doctor which allows users to consult with 20,000+ licensed doctors and health workers via chat, video or voice call; as well as Health Store features that provide users access to purchase medicines, supplements, and various health products from our network of 4,900+ trusted partner pharmacies.

Halodoc has been recognized as one of the telehealth platforms making a positive impact on the healthcare sectors and honored to have received the "supervised" status in the Regulatory Sandbox program by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia (MoH). This reflects the strong commitment and partnership between Halodoc and the MoH, ensuring participatory supervision to safeguard Digital Health Innovation (IDK) organizers, consumers and healthcare workers as the partner of digital innovations. Throughout its development, Halodoc has racked up a string of prestigious awards at the scale of national and international, such as: selected to be the only Southeast Asian health technology start-up to feature on CB Insights' Digital Health 150 list in 2019-2020 and given the Indonesian government's 2023 PPKM Award.

