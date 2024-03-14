Fapon Empowers Indian IVD Manufacturers at Medical Fair India 2024

DONGGUAN, China, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a global leading life sciences company, continues its commitment in empowering the Indian IVD industry at Medical Fair India 2024, which is held from March 13 to 15 at Mumbai, India. As one of the most significant medical trade fairs in India, the event provides a crucial platform for Fapon to showcase its innovative IVD technologies and one-stop solutions tailored for IVD manufacturers.

Fapon team in the Medical Fair India 2024

During the event, Fapon is introducing novel and innovative IVD products, technologies and solutions to the Indian market. These offerings include new biomarkers, blockers, bulk reagents, assays and instrument platforms, all aimed at addressing the evolving needs of the local healthcare industry.

Dedicated to supporting local IVD partners, including the industry's leading players, Fapon is leveraging its comprehensive one-stop solutions to facilitate the development of the local IVD industry. These solutions include key raw materials, reliable bulk reagents, open-instrument platforms, customization services, and technical assistance that will collectively enable Indian IVD companies to develop advanced diagnostic tests efficiently and effectively.

With a track record of reliability and collaborative efforts in India, Fapon has become one of the most trusted IVD suppliers in the industry. Its deep industry knowledge and guided insights have facilitated local manufacturers in overcoming complex development challenges as well as accelerating the innovation of IVD products in the local market.

"Fapon is committed to bolstering the growth of the Indian IVD industry," shares Dr. Sandeep K. Vashist, Senior Global IVD Product Director at Fapon Biotech Inc. "We are proud to empower manufacturers with our comprehensive solutions, enabling them to improve the local diagnostic capabilities which will positively impact the quality of patient care in India."

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating a one-stop solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon's products have established presence in 68 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

