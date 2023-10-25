FDA Meeting Feedback Puts Turn Biotechnologies on Track to be First Longevity Company Taking Cell Rejuvenation Therapy to Clinic

FDA INTERACT meeting reviews Turn Bio's ERA™ and eTurna™ technologies, approach and plans, paving way toward its IND

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, received positive feedback during an FDA Initial Targeted Engagement for Regulatory Advice on CBER producTs (INTERACT) meeting to review progress and plans for its therapeutic treatment to rejuvenate skin cells.

The meeting focused on the path forward for TRN-001, which would be the first treatment to repair damaged skin at the cellular level, improving its integrity and reducing inflammation and cell senescence. The results of the INTERACT meeting mean that Turn Bio is well positioned to be the first company to take a cell rejuvenation therapy to clinical trials.

"We were gratified at the strong alignment between Turn Bio's approach to developing TRN-001 and the comments of FDA reviewers," said Anja Krammer, CEO of Turn Bio. "We look forward to advancing our pre-clinical work as we work toward IND submission."

TRN-001 was developed using Turn Bio's proprietary ERA™ technology, an mRNA-based platform designed to restore youthful function to cells. The therapy is delivered using the company's eTurna™ lipid particle carrier system, designed to effectively deliver and target drugs to specific tissue in the body.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA-based ERA™ technology restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

