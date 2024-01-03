Turn Biotechnologies' Expanded eTurna™ Delivery Platform Designed to Solve Delivery and Targeting Issues that Challenge Industry

Company announces development of novel ionizable lipids and stabilizing components

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a developer of novel mRNA medicines and enabling technologies, today announced the expansion of its eTurna™ delivery platform that is expected to overcome the greatest challenge to breakthrough therapies: The safe and efficient targeting of specific organs and cells.

The significant expansion allows for infinite customization options for nucleic acid cargo and can be optimized for other cargoes and various routes of administration to target specific organs, tissues and cells.

The proprietary ionizable lipids used in the eTurna™ delivery platform are safer as they are biodegradable, non-toxic and clear the body faster, while providing higher encapsulation capacity and cargo loading. Since the platform can utilize PEG-free stabilizing components, the delivery system minimizes or eliminates immunogenicity associated with PEG lipids currently used in LNPs. The platform's optimized particle size also means higher transfection rates for the therapies it delivers.

"Our eTurna™ delivery platform offers a solution to the biggest problem therapeutic developers face worldwide: Finding the optimal vehicle to deliver their breakthrough therapies precisely to the target tissue with the ideal dosage – and doing all this safely," said Turn Bio CEO Anja Krammer. "It is designed to enable the delivery of therapies to treat incurable diseases by targeting cells that medicine cannot currently reach.

"We are developing this breakthrough delivery platform to take our therapies to the clinic, but eTurna offers promise to other researchers developing different treatments as well," she said.

Turn Bio's first drug candidates are focused on treating the skin by targeting specific cells including fibroblasts, endothelial cells and keratinocytes. The eTurna delivery platform has also been found effective in delivering mRNA in blood cells, such as T cells and macrophages, and shows promise in bringing therapies to virtually any organ, tissue or cell with its library of formulations.

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA-based ERA™ reprogramming technology restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ delivery platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

