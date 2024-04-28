Ferretti's Dazzling Presence at the 2024 Singapore Yachting Festival: Showcasing Evolving Trends in Luxury Yachting

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 25, the 2024 Singapore Yachting Festival kicked off in the picturesque setting of Sentosa Island. Under the umbrella of Weichai Group's Ferretti Group, four yachts including the wallywhy200, wallypower58, Ferretti Yachts 780, and Rivamare made their grand debut at the Lion City's extravaganza. Among them, the Wally twin marked its inaugural unveiling in the Asia-Pacific region and heralded a paradigm shift within the yacht industry.

The focal point of this festival was undoubtedly the wallywhy200 and wallypower58. Of particular note, the wallywhy200 distinguished itself with its customized, elegant interiors and innovative design, offering a superlative maritime experience tailored to the discerning clientele of the Asia-Pacific market. This vessel masterfully harmonizes comfort and performance, boasting spacious living quarters, exceptional stability, and impressive speed capabilities relative to its size category. Noteworthy is the vessel's "entertainment main deck" configuration, affording yacht owners a panoramic vista spanning 270 degrees, enhanced by abundant natural illumination, thereby engendering an immersive maritime ambiance.

Another yacht garnering significant attention is the wallypower58, celebrated for its remarkable nautical capabilities and exceptional handling, seamlessly integrating Wally's design philosophy to offer yacht owners an unparalleled aquatic experience. The wallypower58 prioritizes multifunctionality and comfort in its design, providing a leisurely environment conducive to both warm and cool maritime climates. Moreover, its adaptable layout and inventive storage solutions render the wallypower58 a versatile craft well-suited for comprehensive aquatic navigation.

In addition to the inaugural yachts from the Wally brand, Ferretti Group unveiled the Ferretti Yachts 780, showcasing the group's extensive prowess in the realm of luxury yacht construction through its outstanding design and maritime capabilities. The Ferretti Yachts 780 integrates contemporary aesthetics with maritime technology, providing yacht owners with a refined, secure, and stylish maritime sanctuary.

Drawing upon centuries-old Italian yacht craftsmanship, Ferretti Group has established itself as a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury yachts and leisure vessels. Its esteemed portfolio includes renowned brands such as Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing, Itama, CRN, Custom Line and Wally, each offering distinctive features and complementary advantages. Following a strategic restructuring by Weichai Group in 2012, Ferretti Group experienced a significant infusion of synergistic resources, propelling it toward sustained growth. This strategic partnership has particularly catalyzed rapid expansion in the Asia-Pacific market.

SOURCE Weichai Power Co.,Ltd; Ferrietti Group