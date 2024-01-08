Fostering Kinship and Spreading Joy in Ternate, Pizza Hut volunteers at the Mosque and Shares Delicious Pizza Delights

TERNATE, Indonesia, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut Indonesia (PHI), the country's leading halal-certified pizza pioneer, unveils an uplifting community engagement initiative in Ternate, North Maluku. This initiative, an integral part of the ongoing nationwide 'Berbagi Bersama Pizza Hut' campaign, not only strengthens the brand's connection with its valued customer in Ternate, but also introduces PHI's culinary excellence with the introduction of the Hokkaido Chizu menu, a testament to the brand's commitment to culinary distinction.

(Ternate, 22/12) Capturing a delightful moment of solidarity during the mosque cleanup, Pizza Hut Indonesia team shares in the spirit of unity with L1MO Pizza, Hokkaido Comboishii, and watermelon juice.

On December 22nd, 2023, as part of the 'Berbagi Bersama Pizza Hut' campaign, PHI's team in Ternate volunteered to thoroughly clean Masjid Annaafi on St. Hasan Esa, preparing it for the important Friday prayer service. The PHI staff meticulously cleaned the prayer hall, ablution area, and the surrounding grounds of the mosque, ensuring a clean and welcoming environment for the Friday service. Following the prayer, PHI showed goodwill by gifting 3 complimentary L1MO Pizza boxes, along with 100 servings of Hokkaido Comboishii, and 100 cups of refreshing watermelon juice to the congregants of Masjid Annaafi. This gesture was warmly appreciated as a delightful change from the mosque's usual rice box offerings, bringing joy into the community.

Expressed by Ustadz Hamdi, the mosque keeper, the community conveyed their appreciation, stating, "The dedicated efforts of Pizza Hut Indonesia's staff have made a significant impact, and we're truly grateful for their invaluable assistance to our community." Ustadz Ahmad further mentioned, "In response, I am devoted to fostering a positive understanding of Pizza Hut Indonesia within our community, ensuring that everyone recognizes and values the commendable contributions they make."

Boy Lukito, Director of Operational Pizza Hut Indonesia, emphasized PHI's commitment to fostering meaningful relationships within the community, going beyond just providing excellent pizza. "Cleaning the mosque isn't merely a chore; it symbolizes our dedication to nurturing a vibrant community. The 'Berbagi Bersama Pizza Hut' campaign also reflects our profound respect for diverse cultures. As we witness the positive impact of our initiatives, our determination intensifies to uplift communities across Indonesia. It was an honor to support Masjid Annaafi in Ternate, and we aspire to motivate people to share meals and cultivate the bonds of togetherness."

PHI's mission to enhance lives extends beyond delectable meals—it's a determination to make a meaningful impact through acts of kindness, forging connections within neighborhoods. Deeply ingrained in Indonesia's societal fabric, PHI strives to consistently earn customer trust through genuine actions reflecting its core values. Initiatives like mosque cleanups exemplify community service, demonstrating support for local well-being and shared values.

Marking positive imprints, these endeavors not only cultivate positive relationships but also bolster PHI's standing as a socially responsible entity, actively working to establish sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships with the communities they serve. This dedication mirrors similar successful outreach efforts in Makassar, Padang, Aceh, and will continue through various activities across PHI outlets in Indonesia.

About Pizza Hut Indonesia

Pizza Hut Indonesia has been established since 1984 as a pioneer of pizza culinary companies that are halal certified. This year, Pizza Hut Indonesia received the 2023 Halal Award from LPPOM MUI for the Favorite Halal Brand category – Category of Food Services (Food).

Pizza Hut Indonesia now operates under the auspices of PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk. after being acquired by PT Sriboga Raturaya in 2004 and successfully listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 2018. Pizza Hut Indonesia now has more than 13,000 employees in more than 600 outlets spread throughout Indonesia.

