Celebrate 40th Anniversary, Pizza Hut Indonesia Invites People to Celebrate Togetherness

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut Indonesia, a pioneer of pizza companies in Indonesia, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with special menus and promos to mark this significant milestone. Since its establishment in 1984 at Djakarta Theatre, Pizza Hut Indonesia has expanded to over 600 restaurants across 36 provinces. This growth reflects Pizza Hut Indonesia's commitment to providing a delightful and memorable dining experience for its customers.

(Jakarta, 4/6) In celebration of its 40th Anniversary, Pizza Hut Indonesia has partnered with Komik Faktap to provide customers with a unique digital experience. Each pizza box now features a QR Code that can be scanned using a smartphone, allowing customers to access the digital comic showcasing Pizza Hut Indonesia's 40-year journey.

Throughout its journey, Pizza Hut Indonesia has consistently offered innovative dishes tailored to the preferences of Indonesian consumers. In honor of its 40th anniversary, Pizza Hut Indonesia has unveiled Cheese Overflow, a new culinary creation that promises a unique dining experience.

"Pizza Hut Indonesia continues to listen to customers' wishes, and cheese is one of the favorites among the Indonesian people. In celebration of our 40th anniversary, we are excited to present Cheese Overflow. This popular pizza and pasta dish features abundant cheese that spills over and is enhanced with a touch of a fire torch. This delightful cheese sensation can be enjoyed at all Pizza Hut Restaurant, Pizza Hut Delivery (PHD), and Pizza Hut Ristorante outlets," stated Boy Lukito, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk (PZZA).

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Pizza Hut Indonesia is inviting residents of the Jabodetabek area to join in the #LuberkanKebersamaan event, which aims to bring together across generations with unique experiences. The special event will take place at Pizza Hut Ristorante Menara Cakrawala Jakarta, where the restaurant staff will be dressed in uniforms inspired by the 80s concept, reminiscent of the first Pizza Hut Indonesia restaurant. Additionally, customers who dine-in on the 40th, 80th, and subsequent visits from May 28th to June 30th, 2024 can enjoy a special promo of the Pan Regular Cheese Overflow Pizza for only IDR 40,000.

In addition to the celebratory promotions, Pizza Hut Indonesia is offering a Duo Hemat promo for customers looking to enjoy pizzas together. For IDR 90,000, customers can indulge in two personal pizza pans, one Cheese Overflow pizza, one selected pizza, and two appetizers. This promo is valid from June 3 to July 7, 2024. Furthermore, customers can avail themselves of the Rp40,000 Various Menu Promo, featuring a choice of pan personal pizza, melts pizza, pasta, rice, and appetizer products with specific toppings. This promo can be enjoyed at Pizza Hut Restaurant, Pizza Hut Ristorante outlets across Indonesia excluding Soekarno Hatta International Airport Jakarta and Ngurah Rai Airport Bali from June 20th to 30th 2024.

As part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations, Pizza Hut Indonesia also collaborated with Indonesian digital artists, Komik Faktap. The comic designs on pizza boxes convey the 40-year journey of Pizza Hut Indonesia, showcasing memorable moments shared with customers. Customers can scan the QR code on the pizza boxes using their smartphones to view these digital comics, adding an interactive element to their dining experience. Let's come together and join in spreading unity across generations with Pizza Hut Indonesia.

About PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk (PZZA) – Pizza Hut Indonesia

PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk (PZZA) - Pizza Hut Indonesia is a public company listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange since 2018. It is operated under the umbrella of PT Sriboga Raturaya and serves as a franchisee and developer of Pizza Hut Brands in Indonesia, including Pizza Hut Delivery (PHD) and Ristorante.

Ristorante is the latest innovation that offers premium bistro menus such as Bifuteki Steak, Pasta con Bistecca, Pizza Quattro Formaggi, and Panna Cotta. The exclusive and warm atmosphere at Ristorante is perfect for customers who want to socialize while enjoying premium dishes.

Over the past four decades, Pizza Hut Indonesia has grown from one outlet in Djakarta Theater in 1984 to more than 600 outlets in 36 provinces from Sabang to Merauke, and employs more than 13,000 employees led by a board of directors & commissioners who are all Indonesian citizens.

Pizza Hut Indonesia was honored as the preferred halal brand by LPPOM MUI in 2023. The company is dedicated to community growth through the 'Pizza Hut Peduli 8P' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. This initiative focuses on supporting farmers, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), women's empowerment, individuals with disabilities, migrant workers, orphanages, renewable energy adoption, food waste management, child nutrition improvement, and employee well-being.

SOURCE Pizza Hut Indonesia