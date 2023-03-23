FPL-ONLINE.com, an Engaging and Privacy-Focussed Marketplace, launches in Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the first network marketplace with smart features, Find and PLug-in Online.com ( FPL-Online.com ) is here to revolutionise the world of multi-service-provider aggregators. This engaging and privacy-focussed digital ecosystem ensures easy discoverability of service providers in Singapore from insurance, banking, real estate, lawyers, accountants, education, healthcare and automobile sectors.

FPL-Online.com brings with it improved reach, a unique user experience, water-tight privacy and security for both the service providers and the end users. It offers a strategic channel for the service providers to list and market their services to a large audience while the devoted broadcasting feature makes it easier for customers to quickly reach out to one or multiple service providers at one go, compare products and prices to make an informed decision.

FPL-Online.com aims to break the barriers to service providers' entry into digital marketplaces with an aggregator network. It promotes accessibility and inclusiveness by helping businesses engage in live customer conversations and housing human expert consultants over chatbots, empowering them to grow in today's digital-focused world.

FPL-Online.com is registered with SGNIC and is a member of SFA. It adheres to PDPC laws and guidelines to ensure that the service providers and the customers are always safe with their personal information.

"With FPL-Online.com, my goal is much broader than just monetary gain. My mission is to offer an intuitive, level playing field for service professionals in Singapore that entrusts the participants with 200% privacy and reliable up-to-date information in a crowded digital world ."- Venkat S , Co-founder.

Unique features of FPL-Online.com:

Broadcast feature: As a buyer, send individual requests or broadcast your requests to multiple service providers and get connected to them.

As a buyer, send individual requests or broadcast your requests to multiple service providers and get connected to them. Ask an expert: A phygital experience with a focus on ICE- Instant Connectivity for Engagement, where users can directly get in touch with human experts and avail solutions instantly.

A phygital experience with a focus on ICE- Instant Connectivity for Engagement, where users can directly get in touch with human experts and avail solutions instantly. OTP signup/login without password for users and service providers.

for users and service providers. Utmost privacy & security: The user need not divulge their personal details to the service provider until they wish to do so.

The user need not divulge their personal details to the service provider until they wish to do so. E-Record facility: A user can maintain e-records of their insurance policy details and access them on the go. Their nominees can also access the records on their behalf. The user and their associated service provider get timely notifications so that they don't miss the renewal dates.

A user can maintain e-records of their insurance policy details and access them on the go. Their nominees can also access the records on their behalf. The user and their associated service provider get timely notifications so that they don't miss the renewal dates. Distinguished profile: Every registered service provider's profile acts like a mini website that promotes their services.

Every registered service provider's profile acts like a mini website that promotes their services. Nominal fee: FPL-Online.com charges a nominal fee from its service providers for the leads while it's free for customers. Service Providers can opt for Pay Per Lead or a semi-annual /annual subscription for unlimited leads.

As Singapore's internet penetration stands at 90%, FPL-Online.com provides a great opportunity to boost digital businesses in the country. It's available both as a web and mobile app.

About Fpl-Online.com

Fpl-Online.com is an aggregation, customer engagement, information content platform - Web & Mobile, that brings together diverse service providers and customers. We Complement the Distribution / Marketing Channels of the Service Providers. Service providers can showcase their brand, product or services, reach a large pool of audience, and provide solutions for their respective customers across the nation. Customers can efficiently find solutions to their requirements by connecting to a multitude of service providers across insurance, banking products, real estate, automobile, healthcare, education, lawyers, and accountants. While you Connect with so many service providers, we ensure secure and privacy-focused communication with all of them without being raided with unsolicited cold calls or messages.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fpl-online.com/

