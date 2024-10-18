Fresh from fnp.sg: Singapore's Finest cakes now custom made and delivered in 60 minutes

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare your taste buds, Singaporeans! The future of baking is now in Singapore. You no longer need to choose between a good cake and a fast cake because this October, fnp.sg's First-Ever Bakery in Singapore Promises Sweet Surprises.

FNP.sg, Singapore's top gifting firm, now brings to the garden city its first-ever advanced cake kitchen. This new bakery is set to revolutionize the way you experience desserts with its central kitchen model. Catering exclusively to online orders, it promises to deliver a wide range of cakes and baked delights anywhere on the island in just one hour, through its own website fnp.sg!

What this allows is for fully-customized cakes to be baked to your design and specifications. Whether you're celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or any special occasion, this bakery has just the right offerings for you. They boast a selection of designer and custom cakes, each one crafted with meticulous attention to detail. What truly sets these cakes apart is their unique lead time—most can be delivered on the same day, a stark contrast to the prevailing 3-5 days of lead time. This innovation is a testament to FNP.sg's commitment to combining creativity with convenience, making sure that no matter the occasion, your cake arrives on time and in perfect condition.

Additionally, if you want a midnight surprise for a cake to be delivered at the stroke of midnight, no worries, just make sure you order by 10 PM. Your moment of celebration or midnight craving has a new genie. Just a click and our chef along with the team will start baking your treats! Not just this, you can also schedule the order during specific hours via fixed-time delivery slot. Moreover, for morning birds, FNP.sg's morning delivery option is a perfect way to plan something sweet for loved ones!

Business Head of FNP.sg Mr. Rahul Vyas says "We're super excited to announce our new bakery and central kitchen. The upcoming bakery is a world class setup and we at FNP.sg have worked on bringing our experience from setting up similar units across India, Dubai, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. A lot of international tastes and designs are on their way to treat Singaporeans with a yummy celebration. From the best of designer cakes, custom made, on demand cakes, muffins, pastries to the most favourite flavours will now be available round the clock, this bakery will be equipped to deliver across the island within 60 minutes.

"I'm really excited and confident about a new wave of taste and flavour that's about to grip all of Singapore" concludes Mr. Rahul Vyas.

FNP's mission is to set a new standard in the online bakery industry, where speed, quality, and customer satisfaction are its top priorities without burning a hole in your pocket.

In a market where time is of the essence, FNP.sg's central bakery is a breath of fresh air, offering a perfect blend of convenience and culinary excellence. With its innovative one-hour delivery service and a diverse menu, this new venture is set to become Singapore's go-to platform for all your cake needs.

SOURCE FNP SG