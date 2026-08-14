From Kopi Culture to Culinary Mastery: Qixi Fest 2026 Celebrates Singapore's Food Heritage

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qixi Fest 2026 (七夕乞巧嘉年华), Singapore's largest contemporary celebration of the Qixi Festival, returns to Kreta Ayer Square in Chinatown for two weekends from August 15 to 23, 2026, inviting visitors to rediscover the people, traditions, and craftsmanship behind the flavours that have shaped Singapore's rich culinary history.

Organised by Bridging Generations, a Singapore-based heritage and experience design social enterprise, and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the fourth edition of Qixi Fest is themed "匠味传愿 Crafting Flavours That Inspire" in celebration of the artisans and culinary practitioners who have preserved Singapore's food traditions across generations, from Nanyang kopi brewing to Chinese culinary mastery.

Reviving a Timeless Tradition

Celebrated across China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, the Qixi Festival (七夕节) falls on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month. Rooted in the legend of the Weaver Girl (织女) and the Cowherd (牛郎), the festival celebrates craftsmanship and artistry, where it is traditionally believed that wishes made upon the stars are more likely to come true when one demonstrates skillfulness through the arts and handicrafts.

Inspired by this heritage, Qixi Fest 2026 reimagines the centuries-old celebration through the universal language of food. Set in one of Asia's most celebrated culinary destinations, the festival invites visitors to look beyond every dish and discover the stories, techniques and dedication behind every handcrafted culinary creation.

"We are delighted to support Qixi Fest as part of Singapore's vibrant events calendar, offering both visitors and locals the opportunity to experience the richness of our cultural traditions," said Ms Guo Teyi, Director, Leisure Events, Singapore Tourism Board. "This year's edition of Qixi Fest, themed around culinary craftsmanship, brings together heritage, creativity and community. Presenting our traditions in fresh and imaginative ways, the celebration reinforces Singapore as a compelling destination for arts, culture and heritage, and encourages further exploration of the historic district of Chinatown."

Celebrating Singapore's Culinary Heritage

Qixi Fest 2026 places Singapore's culinary heritage in the spotlight through a landmark collaboration with the 150-year-old Ku So F&B Association Singapore and the 105-year-old Foochow Coffee Restaurant & Bar Merchants Association.

Together, the associations represent more than 250 years of collective culinary expertise, bringing generations of kopi brewers, chefs and culinary practitioners together through immersive exhibitions, live showcases and masterclasses.

The collaboration celebrates not only the techniques behind Singapore's favourite dishes, but also the people who have quietly preserved these traditions and continue to shape the nation's food culture today.

Experience Qixi Fest 2026

Visitors can look forward to a line-up of immersive experiences celebrating the artistry behind Singapore's culinary traditions.

Highlights include Become 食神 (God of Culinary), an interactive culinary exhibition exploring traditional knife skills, wok mastery, hand-pulled noodles, sugar sculpting, flavour pairing, and the secrets behind authentic Nanyang kopi.

The inaugural Nanyang Breakfast Challenge will also make its debut, with five finalists competing live on August 22 for the title of Nanyang Breakfast Champion and over S$1,000 cash prizes.

Scheduled to be held on August 19, Qixi Banquet Under the Stars is an exclusive, one-night-only dining experience available exclusively through advance reservation. Curated by renowned master chefs, the specially curated menu brings together the artistry of Chinese culinary traditions with Singapore's distinctive Nanyang flavours for an unforgettable evening of food and culture.

"Behind every iconic Singapore flavour is a story of craftsmanship passed down through generations," said Lynn Wong, Founder of Bridging Generations. "Qixi Fest celebrates the people who have preserved these culinary traditions and practices for generations. We hope visitors leave inspired to look beyond every dish, and gain a deeper appreciation for the heritage and passion behind the flavours that continue to shape Singapore's rich culinary identity."

Experience the stories, traditions and flavours shaping Singapore's culinary heritage at Qixi Fest 2026. Register for your complimentary festival ticket at eventbrite.sg/qixi-fest-2026. For more information on Qixi Fest 2026, visit qixifest.com.

About Bridging Generations

Bridging Generations is a Singapore-based heritage social enterprise that uncovers, documents, and reimagines long-forgotten cultural assets in innovative ways that engage the young and old. Bridging Generations offers research and curatorial services across diverse mediums including workshops, exhibitions, talks, festivals, films, digital transformation solutions, and new product development.

SOURCE Bridging Generations