From Qiandao Lake to the World's Finest Tables: Kaluga Queen Named Restaurant Event Partner of the MICHELIN Guide Singapore 2026

The world's largest caviar producer celebrates yet another milestone following its successful Hong Kong IPO, reinforcing its position on the global culinary stage.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off its successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), Kaluga Queen, the world's leading caviar producer, has been named the Restaurant Event Partner of the MICHELIN Guide Singapore 2026, marking another significant milestone in its international growth journey. The partnership reflects Kaluga Queen's continued commitment to culinary excellence, bringing premium Chinese caviar from the pristine waters of Qiandao Lake to some of the world's most celebrated dining tables.

As the restaurant event partner of the MICHELIN Guide Singapore 2026, Kaluga Queen is also proud to present the MICHELIN Guide Singapore 2026 Young Chef Award, which recognises an outstanding rising talent shaping Singapore's dynamic culinary landscape. This year's accolade is presented to Chef Shusuke Kubota of Loca Niru, celebrating the chef's creativity, passion and dedication to advancing Singapore's vibrant dining scene. Through this partnership, Kaluga Queen reaffirms its commitment to supporting culinary excellence while championing the next generation of chefs.

Kaluga Queen has grown from the pristine waters of China's Qiandao Lake into the world's largest caviar producer by sales volume, maintaining the No. 1 position globally for eleven consecutive years since 2015. Today, its caviar is enjoyed in 46 countries and regions, served by MICHELIN-starred restaurants, luxury hotels, leading international airlines and prestigious culinary events worldwide. Backed by more than two decades of expertise in sustainable sturgeon farming, innovation and craftsmanship, Kaluga Queen has become one of the world's most recognised names in premium caviar.

The MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Ceremony Singapore 2026 event partnership follows another landmark achievement for the company with Xunlong Technology's successful listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 06715). The IPO marks the beginning of a new chapter for Kaluga Queen, with proceeds supporting production expansion, technological innovation, international brand development, sales channel enhancement and retail growth as the company continues to strengthen its global presence and bring premium Chinese ingredients to discerning consumers around the world.

From Qiandao Lake to some of the world's finest tables, Kaluga Queen's journey reflects its unwavering pursuit of quality, innovation and craftsmanship. As it continues expanding its international footprint, the brand remains committed to elevating exceptional dining experiences and connecting the world's finest chefs and diners through one of the most celebrated ingredients in gastronomy.

About Kaluga Queen

Kaluga Queen, the world's top-selling caviar brand for 11 consecutive years, combines time-honoured techniques with meticulous craftsmanship for dining experiences that offer gourmets worldwide a healthy, refined, and stylish culinary experience—one that epitomizes exquisite taste and prestige. Guided by a mission to curate a life of enjoyment and a vision to craft the world's best caviar and nurture a century-long legacy, it is strategically deepening its presence in the Asia-Pacific market by supplying to numerous MICHELIN-starred restaurants worldwide.

Website: www.kalugaqueen.com

Instagram: @kalugaqueen_official

SOURCE Kaluga Queen