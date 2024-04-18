FWD Hong Kong employees fuel changes with every step for Weez Walk 2024: Standing strong for youth mental health

HONG KONG, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weez Walk 2024 ("Weez Walk"), organised by Weez Project and KELY Support Group (collectively "the organisers") and sponsored by FWD Hong Kong ("FWD"), was recently concluded with remarkable success. The event attracted over 820 participants, united in their commitment to supporting youth mental health. Participants joined hands, showing solidarity and support, as they came together to raise awareness and funds for the cause. As the event's platinum sponsor, FWD fully embraced the fundraising event and rallied its staff teams to take part, raising over HKD110,000. All net proceeds were donated to KELY Support Group's youth mental health programmes and services, demonstrating FWD's core value of caring for the community.

FWD participants at the kick-off ceremony to support Weez Walk 2024. FWD successfully held the FWD x Weez Walk 2024 kick-off ceremony, with enthusiastic FWD teams gathered to promote awareness of youth mental health. (From left to right: Ms Godi Li, Acting Executive Director of KELY Support Group, Mr Tony Bruno, Co-founder of Weez Project and Board Member of KELY Support Group, Paul Tse, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of FWD Hong Kong and Macau, Mr Andy Leung, prominent local singer) FWD senior management and colleagues joined “Walk For A Vision 2024” organised by HKSH Village Volunteers to raise funds for underprivileged children with emotional problems.

Paul Tse, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of FWD Hong Kong and Macau, said, "FWD, as the platinum sponsor of Weez Walk this year, is delighted at our colleagues' enthusiasm and support for this event. FWD Group's international mental health survey1 conducted earlier revealed that nearly 80% of people in Hong Kong have or know someone who has experienced mental health challenges. Yet, many of them may not actively seek professional help due to a lack of understanding of one's own situation. Sharing a common goal, FWD supports the organisers and strives to prioritise youth mental health, raise awareness, and ensure appropriate support for mental wellbeing. FWD has consistently incorporated mental health protection elements into different products and services2 , encouraging the public to proactively care for their mental health."

FWD successfully completed the FWD x Weez Walk kick-off ceremony early this year with 18 FWD teams, about 70 participants, joining. The ceremony was attended by Tony Bruno, Co-founder of Weez Project and the Board Member of KELY Support Group, Godi Li, Acting Executive Director of KELY Support Group, and Andy Leung, a prominent local singer and FWD's special guest. Accompanied by Paul Tse, they shared valuable insights about Weez Walk, emphasised the importance of supporting youth mental health, and provided tips on how to stay physically and mentally healthy. They led stretching exercises to prepare for the 60-km coastal walk.

Tony Bruno, Co-founder of Weez Project and Board Member of KELY Support Group, said, "We are grateful for the support of FWD, who encouraged everyone to be more aware of the mental health of those around us, especially youth. The unity and enthusiasm demonstrated by the FWD teams were truly inspiring! Through this event, we hope participants can find joy in running while building a supportive culture within the community."

"Proper stress relief is an essential part of maintaining physical and mental wellbeing," said Andy Leung. "Adults can take an extra step to understand and support young people in various ways. For instance, I have shared music with them to provide encouragement and positivity, and having participated in cross country running and marathons lately, I felt much more energised and accomplished when overcoming challenging moments."

The Weez Walk 2024 had successfully concluded. Participants in the Weez Walk 2024 can choose to complete the 60-km coastal trail around Hong Kong Island in-one-go or by stages sections, individually or in groups, while enjoying the beautiful sceneries along the way. The event also features stage challenges to promote mental health conversations and mutual support.

Celebrate living through other Community Care initiatives promoting mental health awareness

FWD made continuous efforts to enhance the provision of mental health resources in Hong Kong. In addition to mental health protection plans2, FWD also has established partnerships with various charitable organisations. Following the recent "Here we are for your Family's Health" seminars, co-organised with Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (HKSH), FWD continues our commitment by sponsoring and participating in the "Walk For A Vision" fundraising event organised by HKSH Village Volunteers. This event aims to sponsor underprivileged children for emotional health programme. FWD senior management took lead in the charity walk and was awarded as the team with highest participation. FWD will continue to promote awareness of youth mental health in the community.

1 Source: The international mental health survey conducted by FWD Group in collaboration with independent research company Blackbox Research Pte Ltd, interviewed more than 10,000 people across 16 international markets between June and July 2022. 2 The above information does not contain the complete terms of the policy and is subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant product. For product features, details of benefits and key product risks, please refer to FWD Hong Kong website, product brochure and policy provisions.

High-resolution images can be downloaded here:

Link: https://gallery.sinclaircomms.com/gallery/FWD

Password: talkofthetown

About FWD Hong Kong

FWD Hong Kong is part of the FWD Group, a fast-growing pan-Asian life insurer with more than 13 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world. FWD is a top 4 life insurer new business case count in Hong Kong*.

FWD Hong Kong has been assigned strong financial ratings by international agencies. It offers life and medical insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning.

The company was established in 2013 and is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information about FWD Hong Kong please visit www.fwd.com.hk.

*Source: Provisional Statistics on Hong Kong Long Term Insurance Business - January to December 2023, Insurance Authority of Hong Kong. The calculation combines individual and group businesses.

About Weez Project

The Weez Project was set up in memory of Jamie Bruno. The name 'Weez' was Jamie's tag and he developed the iconic image that is now Weez's logo.

The Weez Project's mission is to provide help and support for young people in Hong Kong who are facing mental health challenges, especially those who are contemplating self-harm or suicide. The aim is to encourage young people to know how to help themselves and their friends, educate teachers and parents to know more about mental health issues, and advocate for improvements in youth mental health. Please visit weezproject.com for more information.

About KELY Support Group

KELY Support Group (KELY) is a Hong Kong-based nonprofit organisation whose mission since 1991 is to equip young people with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to support themselves and each other. KELY envision a world where young people are empowered to reach their full potential, and collaborate with schools and various partners to offer programmes to Chinese- and English-speaking youth between the ages of 14 and 24 around its three core focus areas: Mental Health and Wellbeing, Drug and Alcohol Awareness, and Positive Youth Development. Please visit kely.org for more information.

SOURCE FWD