Galaxy Macau's "Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor" Series Continues to Unveil Secrets Behind Exquisite Dishes

"Unveiling the Secret of Putien Cuisine" told the story of an ex-pat's obsession with nostalgia then expanding the taste of their hometown to the world. With enduring persistence of ingredients and the inheritance of traditional cooking, Putien has set foot in Macau this year at Galaxy Macau, to serve gourmands a fusion of premium Singaporean delicacies with a touch of South Asia. Paying homage to authentic Fujian cuisine, Chef de Cuisine Kin Ng and his team is ready to unveil the secret behind for revolutionary signature dish "100-second Stewed Yellow Croaker".

"Unveiling the Treasures from the Sea and Land" presents a buzzing restaurant where diners can enjoy the finest oysters and farm-to-fork dry-aged beef from the world's best suppliers, The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill at the Galaxy Macau has rightly earned a reputation as a lively venue serving the freshest quality produce. Join Chef de Cuisine Jeronimo Reinaldo Calangi to explore the secret of sea-to-table and the technique of our unique famous dry-aged beef.

"Unveiling the Secret of Chiu Chow Cuisine" showcases how the famed Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant of Hong Kong, founded in 1967, has carefully preserved the traditions and authenticity of Chiu Chow cuisine. The chefs have insisted on using only the highest quality of traditional Chiu Chow ingredients, seasonings and cooking methods. This commitment to quality and tradition, paired with a dash of modern creativity showcases the very best of Chiu Chow cuisine's colors, aromas and flavors. Hidden in the kitchen of Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant at the Galaxy Macau, there is a special blend of soy-based marinade that has been spiced up since the first restaurant's opening in Hong Kong and this has also made it a household name of Chiu Chow restaurant. Chef Raymond Chan, Executive Sou Chef, will bring you to the kitchen and discover the soul of Chiu Chow cuisine and the secret of this precious soy-based marinade.

"Unveiling the Secret of Thai Cuisine" reveals that at the Saffron, a journey of art and flavor is about to begin. Located at Banyan Tree Macau in the Galaxy Macau, Saffron is a contemporary and sophisticated Thai restaurant that has been a hit with diners around the world. Under the direction of the visionary award-winning Executive Chef Jan Ruangnukulkit, Saffron offers an artisanal and unforgettable Thai dining experience. The restaurant offers an impressive range of authentic Thai cuisine with a unique and modern twist. The menu created by Chef Jan not only capture the essence of Thai cuisine in terms of spices, ingredients, herbs and color schemes, but also bring out the artistic and creative side of the dishes.

"Unveiling the Secrets of Sweet Magic" says that at 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, dessert is the sweet finale to your Michelin-starred journey. Join "Tastes of Macau Artisans of Flavor" to visit the pastry kitchen of our Pastry Chef Weekie Lee at one Michelin-starred restaurant 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, where she artistically masters the pastry craft. In keeping Executive Chef Riccardo La Perna's cooking philosophy, Chef Weekies' desserts too will be simplistic, with less of a need for decoration. The focus will be purely on taste. In her role as Pastry Chef, she aims for her dessert and pastry creations to be the perfect complement to Chef Riccardo's dishes.

It's the season for crabs

With coolness in the air, the antenna of deliciousness is consciously pointing to crabs, with hard shells but tender insides. Whether they are grown in salt water or fresh water, after a long wait for a whole year, they are finally on the plates. Steamed or stir-fried, crabs are, no doubt, all the most appealing bites in autumn. To partake at restaurants in Galaxy Macau, gastronomic artisans are ready to serve crab in a variety of culinary creations, especially the hairy crab from Changdang Lake.

As one of the "Ten Famous Crabs of China", hairy crab of Changdang Lake grows in the pollution-free waters with species of aquatic grasses, makes it the superior in freshwater lake crab in China. Golden hair legs and plump body is the signature, it grasps crab fans' appetite with thick crab roe, fat crab paste and glutinous meat whilst the long-last distinctive flavor and aroma keeps teasing foodies' taste buds. Visit Pang's Kitchen and Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant from Oct 18 to enjoy our sensational hairy carb and crab roe delicacies, highlights of the menu include Steamed Hairy Crab and the premium dish Sea Cucumber stuffed with Minced Pork and Hairy Crab Roe etc.

"The Noodle Kitchen" hand-pick the crab meat and crab roe to make the golden crabmeat, creating a feast for all fans. The signature hand-pulled noodle dish is filled with a generous amount of crab paste and meat, and every bite of the noodle is drenched with the aroma of crab oil, so don't miss out on this Stewed Noodles with Crab Meat and Crab Roe. The "Stewed Pork, Crab Meat and Crab Roe Dumplings" is also one of the highlights, with its thin skin and rich filling of the crabmeat and lobster soup. Steamed Rice with Seafood and Crab Roe and Braised Crab Meat and Crab Roe with Spinach also represent the most enticing delicacies of Chinese crab culinary art.

"Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun" 's baked Crab is made with selected 3-month-old virgin crabs at the junction of salt and fresh water in the Pearl River Estuary, which are full of paste and have a fresh naturalness. Baked with sea salt to preserve the original flavor, the crab meat is tender and the crab roe is full of aroma.

"Putien" offers a wide range of Southern-style specialties, where the tenderness of crab meat and the spicy, savory flavors of exclusive sauces create a culmination for the taste buds. The popular Black pepper crab is a mix of Chinese soy sauce, black pepper, butter and crab, its combination makes delicious taste as in one, the high heat stir fried makes the crab shell tingle with strong aroma of black pepper while the crabmeat is solid and plump. While Chili Crab, the Singapore's National dishes, It is traditionally eaten with bare hand and one of the favorite ways of eating it is with deep-fried man tou (deep-fried buns) to sop up the dish's delicious sauce as it has strong chili aroma with sweetsour and spicy source.

The Chiu Chow Style Chilled Flower Crab at "Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant" is a special Chiu Chow dish where the focus is very much centered around the quality of ingredients. Only the finest and freshest flower crabs are selected and this dish is prepared through a series of processes that involve steaming, boiling and freezing. The cooking temperatures and chilling times are strictly controlled to bring out the succulent flavors of the crabmeat.

Exclusive White Truffle Extravaganza Only One Night at 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA

The white truffle season of Alba is an annual culinary event that deserves a place in any serious gourmet's calendar and there is no better place to enjoy this culinary gem than at 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA Macau. Helmed by Executive Chef Riccardo La Perna with two Michelin stars and two Black Pearl diamonds under his belt, the exclusive white truffle menu dinner on October 25 will take you on a journey into the heart of Italy where the finest seasonal produce is elevated with fresh shavings of white truffle, rich with a deep aroma and earthy flavor. This event is available for one night only. Priced at MOP 3,980* per head, book now to secure a table. Call +853 8886 2169 to make a reservation and indulge in an unparalleled feast that's sure to tantalize your taste buds. Price is subject to a 10% service charge.

Eat Green, Feel Good at CHA BEI

Explore the benefits of plant-based eating this autumn as CHA BEI celebrates World Vegetarian Month with you. From now to November 30, 2023, CHA BEI is presenting a limited vegetarian menu which you don't want to miss.

On the menu is a delectable array of high-fiber, low-calorie options including a vegetarian version of the traditional Greek casserole "Vegetable Moussaka". Layers of eggplant and zucchini with a rich sauce of tomato combine to make a deeply savory comfort dish. The classic Beef Wellington also gets a meatless spin. IMPOSSIBLE™ meat is first coated with mushroom and walnut duxelles and wrapped in puff pastry before it is baked to golden brown. Crispy on the outside and hearty on the inside, it is so good you won't miss the meat! From MOP 88 you can enjoy creative vegetarian dishes that are both tasty and healthy. Please call +853 8883 2221 for reservations & enquiries.

"Night of the Undead" at Andaz Kitchen

From Oct 28 – 31, as the witching hour approaches, the undead rise from their graves, ready to haunt our spooktacular feast with ghostly delights! As you step through the eerie entrance of Andaz Kitchen, a chilling mocktail will greet you with a mysterious blend of flavors. Next, indulge in a wide array of global flavors that feature the best autumn produce and game meats, transporting you to the heart of a bewitched forest. Hauntingly delicious dishes include Roast Whole Lamb, Wild Pigeon Creamy Rice with Truffle, Suckling Pig and White Bean Stew, Braised Iberico Pork Cheek with Port Wine, 21 days Dry-aged Rubia Gallega Beef, Roasted Lamb Leg, frightfully fun Halloween desserts and a lot more.

To make your evening a little spookier and a lot tastier, try our special cocktails at the Andaz Bar. "Barbie Gone Zombie" will revive your senses with citrus zing before dragging them into the underworld of deep flavors. "Witch's Potion" is an enchanting concoction made with homemade blueberry syrup and whisky, casting a bewitching red hue with a tantalizing blend of sweet notes.

Kids dressed in frighteningly good costumes will receive sweet treats, while our live band plays haunting melodies in the background. ICBC Galaxy Macau Credit Card to get up to 20% discount. From Oct 28-29, priced at MOP 588/ adult and MOP 288/ child (6-12 years old). From Oct 30-31, priced at MOP 488/ adult and MOP 248/ child (6-12 years old). From MOP 98 you can enjoy the signature Halloween Cocktails. Please call +853 8883 2221 for reservations & enquiries.

