GCLSI Showcases PV + Energy Storage Solutions at the 2023 PVS ASEAN Conference & Expo - Reinforcing its Image as a One-stop Energy Solution Provider

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCLSI, a one-stop energy solution provider for intelligent energy systems, is participating in the PVS ASEAN Conference & Expo (PVS ASEAN) in Indonesia, taking place at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition from November 14 to 16. The company is showcasing its groundbreaking products at booth 2906, while exploring new opportunities for renewable energy with industry peers.

PVS ASEAN, themed "Building a Sustainable Indonesia with Solar Innovation and Energy Storage," is a landmark event that sheds light on the economic contributions that solar energy can bring to Indonesia.

Catering to the emerging demand for PV + ESS solutions in the local market, GCLSI brings along two flagship products from its ESS category: the AIO household horizontal energy storage system (EVO-OLVP1-5K/5-30kWh) and the GCL Honor BP RY-BP50/BP100, along with the display of its comprehensive product portfolio from FBR Granular silicon, ultra-efficient bifacial n-type cells, to high-efficiency n-type modules.

From Expansion to Global Leadership: GCLSI's Journey as an Integrated Photovoltaic (PV) + Energy Storage Solutions Provider

In addition to offering a comprehensive selection of PV module solutions, GCLSI has been increasing its involvement in the ESS market. GCLSI Energy Storage Technology Research Center boasts a professional team with abundant experience in energy storage technologies and battery management. Its services include energy storage system R&D, project development, EPC turnkey solutions, power plant operation & maintenance, and a one-stop solution for power station equipment.

GCLSI's energy storage systems seamlessly meet various functional requirements from both grid-side and user-side in the industrial and commercial fields. They can be deployed in scenarios such as factories, industrial parks, office buildings, valleys, mountains, deserts, and islands.

Its integrated home energy system solution enables a comprehensive work mode, including PV energy storage complementary management, peak-shaving, valley-filling, and emergency power supply. This solution enhances household self-sufficiency and weans off reliance on traditional energy sources.

To improve global supply and after-sales services, GCLSI has established local warehouses and stocked inventory in Australia and Germany. They are planning to construct a local warehouse in Spain and a bonded warehouse in Rotterdam. Furthermore, GCLSI has established a sales agency system in countries including Serbia, Singapore, and Thailand.

SOURCE GCLSI