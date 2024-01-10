GCL secures order for supply of 1.1 GW of PV modules from NTPC

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd. (GCLSI) a major global PV player, has announced signing of a contract with NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, India (NTPCREL) for supply of 1100 MW of high efficiency solar modules.

This order marks the largest solar module order ever placed by NTPCREL on a single manufacturer. The modules will be used on various NTPC projects presently under commissioning. GCLSI would be completing the supplies of the entire 1100 MW within a record time of five weeks.

For GCLSI, this contract represents another significant milestone in its business expansion in India and other global markets. Another contract of the same size, 1.1 GW, was signed by GCLSI with a leading IPP player in India in September 2023, supplies for which are scheduled to commence in Q2 2024.

"While we thank NTPCREL for posing the trust in us, we look forward to GCLSI being amongst their long term trusted partners. We are committed to delivering world class quality, latest technology and reliable solar solutions to support India's sustainable energy goals," stated Zhang Kun, Executive President, GCLSI.

NTPC is India's largest state owned power utility with an installed capacity of 73,874 MW. NTPCREL, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, focuses on solar, wind, and hybrid projects across India.

GCLSI is a part of the energy conglomerate, Golden Concord Holdings Ltd.(GCL), which is rated second amongst the top 500 global new energy enterprises. With presence in more than 30 countries and workforce of over 40,000 employees, the group is into various diversified industries like manufacturing of FBR silicon, semiconductor silicon, PV cells & modules, energy storage, mobile energy, green hydrogen, natural gas, lithium material etc.

Going beyond the conventional offerings, GCLSI is leading the industry by actively developing a traceability solution that combines carbon footprint certification with blockchain technology. This innovative approach aligns with the increasingly stringent carbon trading regulations in the global fight against climate change.

According to The World Economic Forum (WEF), India is poised to lead the world in solar-based growth due to its rapidly increasing energy demand. The Indian government has set an ambitious target of installing 500 GW of renewable energy and raising the share of non-fossil fuel electricity to 60% by 2030. GCLSI aims to be a trusted partner in India's journey towards a greener future by leveraging its cutting-edge technologies, extensive industry experience, and commitment to innovation.

