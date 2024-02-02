"GENESIS: Contemporary Installation Art Journey" Unveiled at GalaxyArt at Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

The exhibition officially launched with an event at GalaxyArt attended by Macau SAR Government officials Ms. Leong Wai Man, President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macau SAR Government; Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; GEG executives including Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG; Ms. Hazel Wong, Executive Vice President, Retail of GEG; the Macau Artist Society President Mr. Lok Hei, and their members, the Exhibition Curator Ms. Lam Tsz Kwan, and a variety of other esteemed guests. As well as joining together to celebrate the opening of the exhibition, the event also underlined Galaxy Macau's support of the Macau SAR Government's "Tourism + Culture and Creativity" initiative and its efforts to diversify the city's tourism industry

Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG, said: "Spring is a time for new beginnings and fresh ideas, and in GENESIS we are delighted to present an exhibition that perfectly reflects the season. The works by these three young local artists not only showcase the wonderful creative talent we have in Macau, but also offer a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with the artworks and discover their own artistic inspiration."

The exhibition takes its name from the Greek work 'genesis', meaning 'creation' – an apt moniker for a show that celebrates new beginnings by inspiring visitors with positive energy and fresh possibilities for the season. To enhance the visitor experience, the artists – Ms. Ng Man Wai, Ms. Sou Leng Fong, and Ms. Cheong Hoi I – use a combination of sight, sound and smell to create a unique and self-contained world that evokes the feelings and sensations associated with new beginnings and the marvels of life.

The exhibition presents a diverse array of works that showcase the talents of the three artists in the form of three art installations, which visitors can interact with either by viewing, by attending in-person workshops, and also digitally via social media.

Ms. Ng Man Wai, with her realistic reproductions of ordinary objects, investigates the dichotomy between "real and unreal", as well as "replication and variation". Her work "Doppelgänger: The Apple" literally slices up this fruit of wisdom and symbol of good health, putting it under a new light for you to explore and "dissect" from different angles.

Plants and marine life have been a dominant source of inspiration for Ms. Sou Leng Fong, who often uses clay as her medium of expression. Her dynamic, irregular lines and shapes mimic the natural contours of organisms, as is evident in her work "Blooming", which hangs from the ceiling like a chandelier. "Pleased as Fruit Punch" by Ms. Cheong Hoi I welcomes you into a colourful world in the form of an arched bridge. Huge iridescent strips unfurl like flower petals, and these reflective surfaces create a kaleidoscopic effect with shifting colours and patterns.

Taking the audience experience to the next level, the Genesis exhibition is offering three themed 90-minute workshops. The themes are: 'Doppelgänger: The Apple', 'Making, Diffusing Stone – Nutrient', and 'Pleasant Light Making'. Attendees can immerse themselves further, and explore their own creative capabilities, by participating in workshops led by the artists themselves.

In order to spark further engagement, and allow for an even more participatory and expressive experience, visitors to the Genesis exhibition can redeem a limited-edition gift if they post from the exhibition on their social media platforms, and can win a prize by participating in Galaxy Macau's social games with friends during the exhibition period. Please stay tuned for more details.

GENESIS: Contemporary Installation Art Journey

Exhibition period: February 2 – May 6, 2024

Location: GalaxyArt, 1/F Galaxy Promenade, Galaxy Macau

About Macau Artist Society

Macau Artist Society (MAS) was founded in 1956 and currently has more than 400 members, making it one of the largest and oldest art societies in Macau. Since its inception, the Society has adhered to the original intention of celebrating the motherland, uniting art circles, promoting the development of local art, and popularising aesthetic education.

As early as the 1980s, MAS was carrying out various exchanges with art institutions in Mainland China. After the handover in 1999, mutual exchanges and exhibitions became more frequent. In addition to local activities, MAS has organised travels to Tibet, Gansu, Shandong, Shanxi, Fujian, Shaanxi and other provinces, as well as the Greater Bay Area. In 2013, a new project "Rainbow Road – Ethnic Region Youth Art Education Charity Campaign" was launched, which brings art education and donations to ethnic areas of Mainland China.

The society has maintained long-term co-operative relations with local societies and educational institutions, and has co-organized children's art contests and exhibitions with the Macau Women's Federation over the past 34 years. In addition, the society has organised for its members to travel to Portugal, Myanmar, Egypt and other places to exchange and inspire creativity, while exhibitions between South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau have also been organised on a long-term basis.

In order to promote the younger generation of artists to explore academic depth and breadth across fields, integrate industry development and open up the art market, the "Macau Youth Art Association" was established in 2019.

In 2016, the Society was awarded the Cultural Achievement Medal by the Macau SAR Government in recognition of its contribution to the promotion of culture and art.

SOURCE Galaxy Macau