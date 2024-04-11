GienTech Partners with The Bank of East Asia to Develop Customer Relationship Management Solution

Supporting a seamless customer experience with improved efficiency and enhanced performance

HONG KONG, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation specialist GienTech partners with The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or "The Bank") to develop a customer relationship management (CRM) solution that will help provide an enhanced, seamless experience for its customers.

Leveraging GienTech's financial-grade digital infrastructure and nearly three decades of industry experience, the new CRM solution will enhance the Bank's KPI and sales journey management, uncover more customer insights, and enable more efficient data-driven decision-making, thereby advancing BEA's OneBank strategy as it continues to digitalise and automate its operations and expand its cross-boundary business.

Incorporated in Hong Kong in 1918, BEA is a leading Hong Kong-based financial services group that provides a comprehensive range of corporate banking, personal banking, wealth management and investment services to customers through an extensive network of about 130 outlets. The Bank has embarked on a thorough digital transformation journey, and in 2022 introduced its OneBank strategy with a commitment to offering a seamless banking experience to customers worldwide.

Prior to this collaboration, GienTech has already been a long-term partner of The Bank of East Asia (China) Limited ("BEA China"), BEA's subsidiary, acting as the IT Consultant for its core banking system and digital transformation strategy.

Stephen Leung, Group Chief Information Officer, General Manager and Head of Technology and Productivity Division at BEA, said: "As a leading financial services group in Hong Kong, BEA is committed to providing seamless cross-boundary banking services to our customers. Our CRM project with GienTech is one of the key initiatives to realise the Bank's OneBank strategy. We will continue to seek new partnership opportunities to offer customers convenient banking services in an increasingly connected digital world."

Sandy Zhu, General Manager of GienTech Hong Kong and Macau, said: "Like BEA, we understand that both innovation and collaboration are critical to creating fintech solutions that enhance customer service and business growth. This collaboration will not only support BEA's OneBank strategy, but also strengthen our capabilities to further support the banking and finance industry in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA)."

About GienTech

Founded in 1995, GienTech has a total of 42,000 employees across China and in overseas markets, serving over 600 financial institutions and more than 160 Fortune 500 companies. GienTech has ranked first in the IDC China banking IT solution market for six consecutive years and has been selected in the global top 100 in the IDC Financial Insights FinTech ranking for eight consecutive years. Its strict quality and management principles have passed CMMIL5, ISO27001, ISO9001, ISO20000 and many other international certifications. It is a global leader in project management, quality management and engineering management of software development.

