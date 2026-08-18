GLORIA MANOR Joins Marriott Bonvoy, Bringing Nature-Based Travel to Kenting National Park

KENTING, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLORIA MANOR, a nature-focused resort located within Kenting National Park in southern Taiwan, officially joined Marriott Bonvoy in 2026, becoming the first Marriott-affiliated resort in Southern Taiwan. The move connects the resort's historic setting and nature-based guest experiences with Marriott's global travel network, while maintaining its focus on the ecology, culture and communities of Kenting.

Located at the foot of Mt. Dajian at Taiwan's southern tip, GLORIA MANOR was originally built as a presidential guesthouse. Today, the property is surrounded by tropical forests, grasslands and diverse ecosystems, while remaining within reach of Kenting town, beaches and other attractions. Its location allows visitors to move between the forest, coastline and local communities, offering an experience of southern Taiwan beyond its beaches and ocean scenery. Changes in the seasons also bring different landscapes and wildlife to the national park.

The resort works with local ecological organizations to develop nature-based programs throughout the year. Guests can walk forest trails, explore the national park and coastline, and join guided activities focused on local plants, insects and Formosan sika deer. Seasonal programs include ecological exploration, Grey-faced Buzzard migration experiences and forest walks. These activities provide opportunities to learn about Kenting's biodiversity and the environment surrounding the resort.

Local ingredients are also part of the experience. At MU RESTAURANT and MU LOUNGE, seasonal Taiwanese produce and locally sourced ingredients are used across breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner menus. The approach reflects the seasonal character of southern Taiwan while supporting local sourcing. Sustainability initiatives at GLORIA MANOR also include energy and carbon reduction, biodiversity protection, cooperation with local communities, and measures incorporated into everyday guest services. Reusable water bottles and take-home slippers are among the examples used to reduce reliance on disposable items.

The resort's architecture and interiors reflect its natural setting and historical background. The redesign incorporates natural materials, understated tones and elements of Taiwanese craftsmanship, with mountain views, natural light and seasonal changes forming part of the overall environment. GLORIA MANOR is also a member of Design Hotels™, an international collection of independently operated hotels with a focus on design and local identity.

The addition to Marriott Bonvoy provides GLORIA MANOR with access to an international membership network while retaining its existing approach to nature-based hospitality. For travelers from South Korea and other Asian markets, the resort provides another way to explore southern Taiwan, combining a stay within a national park with access to ecological activities, locally sourced cuisine and the surrounding communities.

With its integration into Marriott Bonvoy, GLORIA MANOR is expanding its connection with international travelers while continuing to develop nature-based experiences in Kenting. Its location within Taiwan's first national park places the surrounding ecosystem, local food and community relationships at the center of the guest experience, offering an alternative perspective on travel in Southern Taiwan.

SOURCE GLORIA MANOR