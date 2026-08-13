GoComet Expands into Logistics Service Provider Market with Dedicated Business Unit

The last generation of logistics providers built the networks that move global trade. The next will build the intelligence that moves it.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoComet, the AI-native control engine for global logistics, today launched a dedicated business for Logistics Service Providers (LSPs), making the segment a core growth pillar alongside its enterprise shipper business. Cas Brentjens, who previously led Infor Nexus across Asia Pacific and Japan, joins as Vice President, LSP Business.

For decades, logistics service providers have built the physical networks that make global trade possible, connecting factories to ports, vessels to warehouses, and businesses to markets across borders. GoComet believes the next decade will ask them to build something equally important: the intelligence network of global trade.

The economics point the same way. Freight rates are transparent, margins are thin, and service looks identical on paper, so competing on price only gets harder. The advantage now goes to providers who can tell a customer a shipment will slip before they ask, catch the few shipments among thousands that need a human, and let routine coordination run autonomously.

Crucially, GoComet's strategy respects the investments already made. Providers have spent two decades investing in TMS platforms, ERP systems, and carrier integrations, and GoComet sits on top of them as a single intelligence and customer-experience layer. The core systems keep running the business. GoComet connects the context around them: shipment data, carrier updates, customer commitments, documents, exceptions, and costs. It turns that context into real-time multimodal visibility, predictive alerts, proactive customer updates, automated workflows, and Autonomous AI Workers that monitor and execute logistics tasks. All of it ships under the provider's own brand.

Several of the world's leading logistics providers already run GoComet for customer-facing visibility and operations. The new business brings dedicated product investment, leadership, and go-to-market focus to the segment.

"LSPs are sitting on one of the most extraordinary opportunities created by AI," said Chitransh Sahai, Co-founder and CEO of GoComet. "They already have what technology companies spend decades trying to build: deep customer relationships, operating knowledge, global networks, and trust. Add an intelligence layer that understands every shipment and can increasingly do the work on its own, and you have the makings of an AI-native company. We think some of the most important AI-native businesses of the next decade will come out of logistics, and we want to help build them."

Brentjens brings more than 25 years in enterprise software and supply chain technology. He joins from Infor, where he led the Infor Nexus business across Asia Pacific and Japan, following leadership roles at SAP and Blue Yonder.

"For twenty years our industry has talked about digitizing logistics," said Brentjens. "The next twenty will be about making it intelligent: connecting the systems providers already run so operations know what is happening, repetitive work handles itself, and customers get a far better experience. The question is no longer whether logistics becomes AI-native. It is which providers get there first."

"We don't imagine a future without logistics providers. We imagine one where they become far more powerful," Sahai added. "Goods move faster, cheaper, and more reliably, while their people focus on the work that stays human: relationships, negotiation, and judgment. The last generation of LSPs built the networks that move global trade. We want to help the next generation build the intelligence that moves it."

Learn more: https://www.gocomet.com/logistics-service-providers

About GoComet

GoComet is the AI-native control engine for global logistics, helping enterprises and logistics service providers manage freight from planning to payment. The platform connects procurement, compliance, shipment movement, disruption management, and payments, with Autonomous AI Workers that monitor and execute work across logistics workflows. Powered by Nova, GoComet adapts to each customer's processes, systems, partners, and approval rules to reduce manual coordination, control costs, and improve execution.

GoComet's vision is to become the Invisible Hand of Global Trade: a world where goods simply move, decisions simply happen, and the underlying coordination becomes increasingly autonomous.

Headquartered in Singapore, GoComet serves 500+ enterprises across 70+ countries, with teams across India, the United States, Dubai, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

SOURCE GoComet