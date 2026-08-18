SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor robotics brand GOKO announced that its M6 robotic lawn mower is now available for pre-order in Australia through GOKO's official Australian website on Aug. 17, 2026.

Designed for large lawns, steep slopes and challenging landscapes, the M6 combines four-wheel drive, adaptive suspension, active front-wheel steering, AI vision and fusion navigation for autonomous mowing across uneven and multi-zone properties.

GOKO M6 Robotic Lawn Mower Opens for Pre-Order in Australia on 17 August

Built for challenging terrain, designed to protect the lawn

The M6 can tackle slopes up to 90 per cent (42 degrees) and obstacles up to 75 mm high. Adaptive suspension, large-diameter tyres and an intelligent self-recovery algorithm help maintain traction across rough ground, mud and exposed roots.

Active front-wheel steering enables smoother, more precise turns with less wheel drag. Intelligent path planning offsets mowing routes and varies cutting angles to reduce repeated wheel tracks and turf wear.

Professional-grade mowing for larger lawns

A 16.5-inch (420 mm) cutting system with dual 250 W motors supports razor discs for quieter routine mowing and rotary mulching blades for thicker or taller grass. Cutting height adjusts from 25 mm to 100 mm, and a floating mowing deck follows ground contours for a consistent finish.

The single-battery model covers up to 0.5 acre per charge, while the dual-battery model covers up to 1 acre. With fast charging, the M6 can mow up to 2 acres in 12 hours. Actual coverage varies with terrain, grass conditions and cutting height.

AI vision and wire-free navigation

The M6 operates without a physical perimeter wire. Its CyberNav fusion-navigation system combines VSLAM, RTK positioning with nRTK support, IMU and wheel odometry for stable positioning and path planning across open lawns, tree-lined areas and narrow passages.

GOKO's QuadVision system uses four AI-powered cameras to recognise more than 200 types of objects, including people, pets, toys and garden furniture. Two side cameras widen the field of view for edge mowing and navigation near obstacles. The M6 can revisit missed areas, return to charge and resume unfinished tasks.

The GOKO app lets owners set mowing zones, no-go areas, cutting height, stripe direction and schedules, monitor sessions and receive notifications. The M6 stores maps covering up to 15 acres (60,000 square metres) and supports up to 250 zones.

A 4.3-inch colour TFT display enables on-device control, while theft-protection features include GPS tracking, ownership authentication, off-ground alerts and geo-fence alerts.

From Kickstarter to Australia

The GOKO M6 raised more than US$1 million on Kickstarter and received a Gold Award at the French Design Awards and a Red Dot Design Award. It was showcased at spoga+gafa 2026 in Cologne in June and Lawn & Land Equip Expo 2026 on the Gold Coast on 1 August.

Australian pre-orders now open

The Exclusive Launch Offer is limited to 300 units:

GOKO M6 AWD – Single Battery, up to 0.5 acre per charge: A$3,999

GOKO M6 AWD – Dual Battery, up to 1 acre per charge: A$4,299

Customers can save up to A$2,200 and receive a free Mulching Blade Set, Limited-Edition Numbered Nameplate, GOKO Outdoor Cap, GOKO Outdoor Sunglasses, 3-Year nRTK Service and 1-Year 4G Data Service.

Australian pre-order page: https://au.gokorobo.com/product/goko-m6-robot-lawn-mower/

About GOKO

GOKO is Robot++'s consumer robotics brand, built on more than a decade of robotics expertise. While Robot++ leads globally in high-risk surface robotics, GOKO brings that engineering strength into everyday life. Starting with smart lawn-care robots, GOKO focuses on user-first design, innovation, and reliable performance. With robotics and AI at its core, GOKO aims to make everyday life easier and more enjoyable.

SOURCE GOKO