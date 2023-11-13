Gold Coast Motor Festival - A Spectacular Gathering of Local and International Car and Yacht Enthusiasts, Families, and Holiday-makers

Hong Kong's premier motor celebration presents an impressive collection of prized cars and yachts as well as car-inspired entertainment and activities

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Coast Motor Festival (GCMF) 2023 opened on Nov. 11 at Hong Kong Gold Coast in celebration of its 30th anniversary, presenting an impressive collection of automobiles and yachts from Hong Kong and around the world, as well as an array of family-friendly entertainment and gourmet dining offers.

Gold Coast Motor Festival was officially opened with a ceremony officiated by The Honourable Michael Wong, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary, HKSAR (second left); The Honourable Kenneth Lau, SBS, MH, JP, Member of the Executive Council (first right); The Honourable Kenneth Fok, JP, Member of the Legislative Council (first left), and Ms Nikki Ng, Non-Executive Director of Sino Group& (second& right). Gold Coast Motor Festival showcased an impressive collection of nearly 100 prized classic and collector cars, as well as a selection of stunning& luxury& yachts.

The Deputy Financial Secretary, Mr Michael Wong, expressed his gratitude to the organiser for once again hosting this motor-themed grand event and inviting groups of parents and children to attend for free. A portion of the event's ticket proceeds will be donated to The Community Chest of Hong Kong in support of social services in Hong Kong. Around 100 prized classic and collector cars are showcased at the event. Guests attending from abroad are welcomed and Mr Wong hoped that they would share what they have seen and experienced in Hong Kong, in particular the energy, friendliness and safety of the city, to their friends back home. It will help show that Hong Kong is indeed a vibrant tourist destination.

"Hong Kong Gold Coast is celebrating its 30th anniversary, which makes it the perfect time to present such an international and enjoyable event for the Hong Kong public, visitors from mainland China and all around the world," said Ms Nikki Ng, Non-Executive Director of Sino Group. "Gold Coast Motor Festival is not just for motor and boating enthusiasts; it is also a happy event for families, youth and festival-goers. I would like to express my sincere thanks to our Gold Coast Motor Festival's Special Advisors and Members of the Honorary Committee for their dedication and commitment to the festival's success, and to His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent, President of Royal Automobile Club, Mr Max Girado, a world-renowned classic car collector, and Mr James Cottingham, Director of DK Engineering for their wonderful support. Heartfelt appreciation goes to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, The Community Chest of Hong Kong, car and yacht manufacturers, collectors, and community partners for their steadfast support that has culminated in Hong Kong's premier motor celebration. I hope all our visitors can enjoy themselves in the celebratory atmosphere both on land and by the sea at our beautiful outdoors and alfresco piazza venues that are buzzing with live entertainment, games, and performances. This promises to be an unforgettable weekend at the Hong Kong Gold Coast."

A celebration for all

This year, GCMF continued to partner with The Community Chest of Hong Kong to promote inclusiveness and social awareness through a Charity Drive. Kicked off by Mr Charles Yang, BBS, JP, Special Events Organising Committee Chairman, The Community Chest, and Ms Nikki Ng, Non-Executive Director of Sino Group this morning, the Charity Drive started at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong with the participation of 30 cars, and took on the journey to Hong Kong Gold Coast. The funds raised from the Charity Drive, and a portion of the event's ticket proceeds will be donated to the Community Chest of Hong Kong to support social services in Hong Kong. Underprivileged families invited by various NGOs have also participated in this meaningful ride by taking an open-top bus and spending a wonderful weekend at the festival.

Car-themed entertainment for family fun

Hong Kong Gold Coast, comprising the Gold Coast Yacht and Country Club, Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel and Gold Coast Piazza, has been transformed into a smorgasbord of car-inspired lifestyle and entertainment zones. Visitors can enjoy an unforgettable outing – children were full of laughter as they played with the car-themed inflatable games, kids' bumper cars and a driving simulator, while the grown-ups admired the craftsmanship and beauty of the prized cars and yachts displayed vis-à-vis the beautiful waterfront precinct. The day proceeded to offer live entertainment and performances, and closed on a perfect note with a wide spectrum of dining offers at the Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel and the Gold Coast Piazza food outlets.

International star line-up of cars and yachts

Thanks to the support from leading car and yacht manufacturers, car collectors, and event partners including Absolute Yachts, Azimut Yachts, Blackbird Works Supply, Bloomberg Media, BMW, Collecting Cars, Elite Detailing and Protection, Gunther Werks, Klook, Nextwave Yachting, Pagani Automobili, Princess yachts, Robb Report, Sanlorenzo Yachts, Saxdor Yachts, Simpson Marine, SPS, The Magarigawa Club, Top Vehicle Management, Watch Collecting, Williams Jet Tenders, and many local car clubs, the Festival showcases an impressive collection of nearly 100 prized classic and collector cars, representing categories including classic, iconic, and race cars.

This exhibition aims to celebrate the rich history, craftsmanship, power, and technological advancements of automobiles. Among the highlights of the event are the legendary McLaren F1, Mercedes CLK GTR, and Porsche 911 FT1 from the 1990s, which are being displayed together in Hong Kong for the first time. Car enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to witness the Asia Pacific's public debut of prestigious cars presented by Pagani Automobili and Gunther Werks. Furthermore, the festival features a selection of stunning luxury yachts ranging from 8 to 29 meters in length, adding an additional element of glamour to the event.

Seize the final chance and come join us to immerse yourself in an unparalleled lifestyle experience. Get tickets via Klook at https://www.klook.com/en-HK/activity/98341-hk-gold-coast-motor-festival-2023/.

Ticket and package types and prices are as follows:

Adult: HK$200

Concession: HK$100 (children aged 3-11 and seniors aged 65 and above)

For more event information and ticketing details, please visit the official Gold Coast Motoring Festival 2023 website at www.goldcoastmotorfestival.com. Information and updates can also be found by following the event's official Facebook page (@goldcoastmotorfestival) and Instagram account (@goldcoastmotorfestival).

