Gold Coast Motor Festival 2023

An Exciting Addition to Hong Kong's Premier Attractions Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Hong Kong Gold Coast

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Gold Coast is delighted to announce that Hong Kong's premier motor celebration, the Gold Coast Motor Festival (GCMF), is returning on 11 and 12 November 2023 at the picturesque Hong Kong Gold Coast in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Mr Hubert Aw, General Manager of Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel and Hong Kong Gold Coast Country and Yacht Club (right) and Ms Hilda Lai, General Manager, Gold Coast Leasing (left) announced the return of Gold Coast Motor Festival this year in November.

'GCMF has been thoughtfully curated as one of the must-see attractions in Hong Kong. Following the well-received events in the past years, this year's festival promises to deliver another exciting experience for car and yacht enthusiasts in addition to holiday-goers, families, and all those seeking a fun-filled weekend. It holds special meaning as we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong Gold Coast this year,' says Mr Hubert Aw, General Manager of Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel and Hong Kong Gold Coast Country and Yacht Club.

'The scenic Hong Kong Gold Coast is an ideal venue for this festival for all, which has gained international recognition in addition to supporting tourism, and the Hong Kong community,' adds Mr Aw.

In partnership with leading car and yacht manufacturers and discerning collectors, this year's festival will showcase automobiles and yachts from around the world, from prized classic and collector cars to some of the most sought-after super and hyper cars. The prestigious collection represents the best examples of their types in history, craftsmanship, power and technology.

Amongst the extensive exhibits this year, visitors will see the legendary McLaren F1, Mercedes CLK GTR and Porsche 911 GT1 in the 1990s to be displayed together in Hong Kong for the first time. These three cars epitomise the legacy of automotive development and commemorate a significant milestone in car racing history.

The remarkable collection of luxury yachts and exclusive cars also includes classic cars from different eras, the 50 Years of Rennsport Collection, selected yachts from 41 feet to 95 feet, and more. With the support of leading car and yacht manufacturers, car collectors, and event partners such as Absolute Yachts, Azimut Yachts, BMW, Blackbird Works Supply, Collecting Cars, Elite Detailing and Protection, Gunther Werks, Pagani Automobili, Sanlorenzo Yachts, Simpson Marine, SPS Automotive Performance (HK) Ltd, The Magarigawa Club, and many local car clubs, we shall be displaying some of their most sought-after current offerings, including the Pagani Huayra BC Tempesta and Gunther Werks Turbo, which will make their first Hong Kong public debut.

A celebration for all

The GCMF 2023 upholds its commitment to promoting inclusiveness and social awareness, as reflected in the partnership with The Community Chest for the Charity Morning Drive. In an endeavour to spread happiness, underprivileged families are cordially invited to attend the event and share the fun. Furthermore, a portion of the event's ticket proceeds will be donated to The Community Chest, contributing to the meaningful support of social services in Hong Kong.

A fun-filled weekend for car lovers and families

The fun-filled event will appeal to car aficionados, collectors, motor enthusiasts and the general public; there is something for everyone. The weekend-long festival is ideal for families and children, with the mesmerising waterfront precinct of Hong Kong Gold Coast comprising the Gold Coast Yacht and Country Club, Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel, Gold Coast Piazza and Gold Coast Residences, transformed into a series of car-inspired lifestyle and entertainment zones, each offering a unique motoring-inspired experience.

Family-fun attractions include a car playground for kids, live music, and entertainment performances to be enjoyed, along with wonderful hands-on fun for kids of all ages with special car-themed inflatable games, kids' bumper cars, and a mini-car ride.

A range of exclusive hospitality and dining offers will also be provided by the Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel and outlets at Gold Coast Piazza. Furthermore, hotel guests can join a car-themed ceramics or baking workshop, adding a creative touch to their GCMF experience.

Tickets available now

Tickets for the GCMF 2023 are available from today via Klook [https://www.klook.com/en-HK/activity/98341-hk-gold-coast-motor-festival-2023/]. Ticket and package types and prices are as follows:

Standard Day Pass (Saturday, 11 November or Sunday, 12 November)

Price:

Adult: HK$200

Concession: HK$100 (children aged 3-11 and seniors aged 65 and above)

Hospitality and dining offer

Guests can extend the fun by staying at the Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel, offering exclusive accommodation packages over the festival weekend. The GCMF Getaway Package is available on Klook [https://www.klook.com/en-HK/activity/98341-hk-gold-coast-motor-festival-2023/] from HK$2,278 and the GCMF Relaxing Afternoon Tea Package is available on the hotel's website www.goldcoasthotel.com.hk from HK$2,580*.

*Rates and child supplemental charge are subject to 10% service charge.

For more event information and ticketing details, please visit the official Gold Coast Motoring Festival 2023 website at http://www.goldcoastmotorfestival.com. Information and updates can also be found by following the event's official Facebook page (@goldcoastmotorfestival) and Instagram account (@goldcoastmotorfestival).

SOURCE Hong Kong Gold Coast