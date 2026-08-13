"Got Beef?" Aussie Beef Invites Southeast Asia to Settle Football Rivalries Over Great Food

Through Australian Beef, Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) celebrates the shared meals, spirited rivalries and unforgettable match-day moments that unite communities across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across Southeast Asia, football is more than just a game. It brings friends and communities together, sparking passionate conversations, friendly rivalries and unforgettable match-day moments. Whether cheering for opposing teams, debating a referee's latest call or celebrating a last-minute winner, one thing remains constant: every great football experience is made even better when shared over good food. From home watch parties to bustling stadiums, Aussie Beef is the ideal choice for bringing people together.

This August, Aussie Beef is inviting fans to put their differences aside with the launch of "Got Beef?", a new two-year regional campaign that transforms football rivalries into shared moments over premium Australian beef. Rolling out across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, the campaign is part of MLA's ongoing partnership with ASEAN United FC, spanning the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, ASEAN Women's MSIG Cup™ and the ASEAN U-23 Championship™.

In Southeast Asia, food is more than a meal - it is a way people come together. Football and food carry that power to unite people through passion and shared experiences, and Aussie Beef brings these moments to life by giving fans something everyone can celebrate together, no matter which team they support.

At the heart of the campaign is football's most debated figure: the referee who represents the friendly disagreements and rivalries that make football so exciting. But through "Got Beef?", the referee takes on a new role – becoming the unexpected connector who helps fans settle their "beef" over great food.

"Australian Beef has always been about bringing people together. Football provides the occasion, but it's the moments shared around the table that stay with us long after the final whistle. Through 'Got Beef?', we're celebrating how Aussie Beef can bring fans together," said Valeska, Regional Manager – SEA, Meat & Livestock Australia.

Through regional storytelling and local market activations, the campaign will showcase how Aussie Beef can be part of the sport's biggest moments – from match-day gatherings to celebrations shared between rival supporters.

Across Southeast Asia, the campaign will come to life through retail promotions, digital content, football-inspired experiences and social engagement.

About Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and Aussie Beef

Meat & Livestock Australia is a service provider to the Australian red meat and livestock industry.

Australia's red meat brand 'Aussie Beef' underpins MLA's international marketing activities representing the industry's core strengths, including world-leading food safety and traceability systems, and a reliable, export-focused supply chain.

In 2025, Australia exported more than 1.5 million tonnes of beef to 83 countries

Australian beef is produced under rigorous food safety, quality assurance and traceability systems

Renowned for its premium quality and exceptional taste, Aussie Beef is enjoyed by consumers worldwide

Official websites: mla.com.au / aussiebeefandlamb.com.au

SOURCE Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA)