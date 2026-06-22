GoVeda Announces Seed Funding to Turn IP Into a Revenue Engine for Future Innovators

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoVeda today announced that it has secured Seed funding to accelerate the development of its AI-native intellectual property platform, designed to turn IP into a revenue and margin engine for every business function.

In the AI era, IP becomes the core revenue and growth engine. Headquartered in Singapore, GoVeda brings AI-native IP capabilities to enterprises, researchers, and emerging technology companies, making IP accessible to every business function, from Product and R&D to Sales and Finance, delivering stronger protection, faster innovation, at a fraction of the cost.

"Our mission is to build an AI-native platform that puts IP in the hands of every team. For Product, it means faster time to market, knowing where the landscape is open before committing the roadmap. For R&D, never losing an invention and investing research budget where it builds real advantage. IP should be a growth engine for every function," said Dr. Tai Cheng, CEO of GoVeda.

The new funding will support continued platform development, including advanced AI capabilities for patent discovery, strategic filing analysis, and portfolio intelligence. GoVeda aims to create a unified system that connects patent offices, enterprises, and innovators through transparent, data-driven insights.

About GoVeda

GoVeda is an AI-native intellectual property platform focused on empowering future innovators. By combining artificial intelligence with deep patent intelligence, GoVeda helps organizations make better decisions about patent filing, portfolio management, and monetization. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Learn more at www.goveda.com.

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GoVeda Pte. Ltd.

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SOURCE GoVeda