Green Energy Expo 2024: Sungrow Unveils its Innovative Solar-Plus-Storage Solutions to Facilitate South Korea's Energy Transition

The South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy has declared its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 44% by 2030, compared to 2018 levels, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Additionally, the Ministry aims to increase the share of renewable energy to 21.6% by 2030. As the demand for clean energy solutions continues to grow, Sungrow remains committed to developing advanced technologies and promoting the adoption of solar-plus-storage systems in South Korea.

New generation of utility renewable energy solutions

During the expo, Sungrow showcased the solar-plus-storage solutions including "1+X" modular inverter, SG350HX string inverter and the new generation of PowerTitan liquid-cooled energy storage system (ESS).

The "1+X" modular inverter boasts a minimum capacity of 1.1 MW for a single unit, with the potential to scale up to a maximum of 8.8 MW by seamlessly integrating eight units. Customers can customize their capacity needs from 1.1 MW to 8.8 MW, tailored to meet the demands of utility-scale PV plants. The SG320HX offers reduced LCOE, superior protection, and robust grid support. As the latest addition to Sungrow's liquid-cooled energy storage system line, PowerTitan2.0 goes beyond traditional all-in-one solutions. It seamlessly integrates an innovative AC storage design, an embedded PCS, and a standard 20-foot, 5MWh fully liquid-cooled energy storage system, which can be effortlessly expanded up to 10MWh. Throughout its lifespan, the string PCS enables independent charging and discharging of battery racks, resulting in a remarkable increase of over 8% in the system's discharged energy capacity.

Innovative and lucrative products tailored for the expanding C&I market

In particular, it can be said that the exhibition features various solutions suitable for the Korean system situation beyond the inverter function. In the 'Rooftop Safety' zone, you can see the 'Safety' functions emphasized by introducing the optimizer-compatible MLPE and RSD solutions as well as the AFCI functions of the P2 series. In addition, you can see the global market trend that is one step ahead by introducing VPP and Zero Export solutions compatible with the P2 series.

Residential solar systems enable the utilization of green energy in households.

Sungrow's SG20RT PV inverter, a three-phase solution with a capacity of 20kW, is ideal for household use, fulfilling the needs of families. It features two Multiple Power Point Trackers (MPPT), enabling connections to two independent solar arrays of panels facing diverse directions. Compact and weighing just 18kg, this model is the perfect choice for residential systems.

Hoseob Kim, Country Manager of Sungrow Korea, highlighted, "It's time to share our latest products and technologies with you once again every year. Sungrow is honored to meet clients again at this exhibition. Sungrow has been actively expanding its presence in the Korean market, focusing on offering high-quality products and exceptional customer service. For instance, we has partnered with Samsung C&T Corporation for the 814MWac solar project in Qatar, and we are looking forward a greener future with our partners."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.