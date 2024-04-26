Sungrow Celebrates Ten Years of Significant Milestones in the Indian Market

NEW DELHI, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has marked a decade of operations in India, achieving remarkable milestones in the country's renewable energy sector. Since its entry in 2013, Sungrow India has been committed to serving local customers with high-quality, reliable, and locally manufactured products.

Over the decade, Sungrow has successfully supplied over 24 gigawatts (GW) of PV inverters in India, contributing significantly to the country's clean energy transition. The company's products are widely used in residential, C&I, and utility-scale solar projects across the country, powering millions of homes and businesses with clean and renewable energy. Until now, it has been actively involved in various solar projects, including the 250MW solar project in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, the 380MW solar project in Rajasthan, and the Amplus 300MW project, among others.

Sungrow India has significantly contributed to the "Make in India" initiative by scaling up its annual production capacity to 10GW. This upgrade has not only added value to the local manufacturing sector but also created numerous job opportunities for Indians. The company's factory area has expanded to 190,000 Sqft, and the local workforce has grown manifolds.

Mr. Sunil Badesra, Country Manager of Sungrow India, said, "With the expanded production facilities, Sungrow India is now able to offer customers a more stable supply of inverters, along with a new digitalized production line for higher efficiency. The company remains committed to understanding customer needs and delivering reliable products and services in the future."

The past decade has seen Sungrow India establish itself as a leading player in the Indian solar market, with its commitment to local manufacturing and customer-centric approach. The company is grateful for the support it has received from its customers and partners and looks forward to continuing its contributions to India's clean energy transition.

"We remain committed to the 'Make in India' initiative and will continue to invest in local manufacturing capabilities to accelerate India's transition to clean energy," added Mr. Sunil. "We aim to provide clean power for all and contribute to India's sustainable development goals."

As Sungrow India enters its second decade of operations in India, the company remains committed to driving innovation and excellence in the solar industry, providing reliable and sustainable solutions to power the future of India.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.