First-of-its-kind in agentic CPG procurement — Knowledge Graph, AI Agent Skills and Global Rollout

TORONTO, BARCELONA and SYDNEY, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire -- GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC), a leader in AI Agents for CPG manufacturers, today announced the launch of the industry's first CPG Knowledge Graph paired with AI Agent Skills — purpose-built to accelerate product discovery, qualification, and ordering in an agent-driven retail procurement ecosystem.

The CPG Knowledge Graph acts as a comprehensive, real-time map connecting thousands of makers, retail banners, markets, and procurement rules. Complementing it are Agent Skills — compact, verifiable files that make SKUs AI-orderable (AIO). These skills load in sub-milliseconds, translating complex procurement playbooks into deterministic ACM-68000 status codes that buyer agents already understand.

Together, they deliver fast, accurate qualification, seamless GSC Navigator human-in-the-loop escalations, and reliable progression from discovery to shelf — giving CPG makers a decisive edge in the agent-driven sell side.

"Without a Knowledge Graph and Agent Skills, AI agents operate blind — burning tokens, guessing at eligibility, and struggling to reach the right retail buyer," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions Corp. "We mount a manufacturer's SKU portfolio onto a dedicated GSC AI Agent that sells into retailers' buy‑side procurement agents; buying is rapidly becoming agent‑led, so we put a manufacturer's AI Agent on the other side of every request—with a human in the loop for every purchase order."

On June 3, 2026, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince announced that AI agent traffic had surpassed human traffic for the first time (57% vs. 43%). GSC's infrastructure is purpose-built for this shift, equipping CPG manufacturers with the AI Agents, CPG Knowledge Graph, and Skills needed to win in AI procurement with retail grocery and convenience store chains globally.

GSC's CPG Knowledge Graph and Agent Skills now deliver over 300 million datapoints of global coverage. Knowledge Graph v3.0.1 with SPARKS is already deployed internally. SPARKS resolves pack and size by market and product type, transforming eligible products into immediately orderable ones. A new generation of packaging intelligence will ship this fall as installable Agent Skills, making products faster to find, qualify, and order.

The Joint Venture.

On June 16, 2026, GSC announced it had signed a Letter of Intent to form GSC Agentic Pty. Ltd., a regional joint venture bringing its AI Agent Fleet to Hygiene, Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) and CPG makers across Australia and Asia. That agreement is now definitive. Under it, GSC contributes the AI Agent Fleet, Knowledge Graph, Agent Skills, and operating know-how; the regional partner handles in-territory formation, sales, onboarding, and support. GSC Agentic Pty. Ltd. holds exclusive sales rights for BPC and CPG customers across Australia and Asia.

"GSC Agentic Pty. Ltd. takes our live AI Agent fleet across Australia and Asia," said Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp. "With our global Crunchbase.com rank (3,009), GSC places 17th in Australia, 24th in South Korea, 31st in Japan, and 39th in Singapore — and ranks #75 of 192,338 companies in Canada. Now we're putting that infrastructure on the ground with scale for our CPG customers."

"The AI procurement economy has arrived, and manufacturers need to be ready. As retailers increasingly deploy AI buying agents, products must become AI-discoverable and AI-orderable to remain competitive," said Brendan Farrugia, Director, GSC Agentic Pty. Ltd. "GSC Agentic enables manufacturers to deploy enterprise-grade AI Sales Agents as a managed service—without building or managing the IT themselves—having experienced people overseeing every purchase order. We expect rapid adoption across Australia and Asia-Pacific as manufacturers move to secure an early advantage in this new era of AI-driven commerce."

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) is a Canadian company that builds and operates AI Agents for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) makers, grounded by its sovereign CPG-Retail Knowledge Graph and Agent Skills that map makers and retail banners to jurisdictional nodes. GSC provides AI Orderability (AIO) AI agents and deterministic procurement signaling for CPG-to-retail commerce, with human-in-the-loop oversight by design. GSC is a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner, with offices in Canada, Mexico, Spain, and Australia. For more information visit www.gsc-em.com. Live now: mcp.cpgknowledgegraph.ai (an AI Agent surface — not a website for humans).

SOURCE GreenCore Solutions Corp.