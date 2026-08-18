GTJAI 818 Wealth Management Festival: AI-Driven Global Asset Allocation Redefines Wealth Management 2.0

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited ("GTJAI", Stock Code: 1788.HK), a company of Guotai Haitong Group, has generated a strong market response across Asia for its 2026 "818 Wealth Management Festival" since launching on August 1, with campaign momentum intensifying heading into mid-August. Anchored around the theme of technology-driven investment and global multi-asset strategy, the annual festival combines expert-led investment research livestreams, exclusive client privileges, interactive public installations, and digital wealth management innovations. Together, these initiatives deliver a professional, technology-enhanced wealth management experience tailored to high-net-worth individuals, institutional clients, and global investors seeking resilient capital growth.

1. Macro Strategy Panel: Navigating Fed Policy and the Disinflationary AI Wave

A flagship highlight of this year's festival occurred on August 18, when GTJAI Chief Economist Zhou Hao hosted an in-depth macro strategy panel alongside Ding Yifei, Head of Asset Management at GTJAI, and Dr. Wang Shengzu, Head of Asset Management at Haitong International. The panel analysed Federal Reserve monetary policy trajectories, global capital flows, and cross-asset allocation strategies for the second half of 2026.

The expert panel reached a clear consensus that the probability of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in the second half of the year remains exceptionally low. Addressing market concerns regarding artificial intelligence and inflation, the panellists noted that while massive capital expenditure driven by the AI boom creates near-term upward pressure on prices, the structural impact over a longer horizon tells a different story. Over time, AI integration will substantially enhance total factor productivity across industries, ultimately acting as a powerful disinflationary force for the global economy.

In fixed income markets, Dr. Wang Shengzu projected a stabilising-to-declining trajectory for 10-year US Treasury yields throughout H2, elevating the tactical appeal of high-quality financial bonds. Recognising supply-side pressures on longer-duration US Treasuries, Ding Yifei advised conservative investors to overweight short-to-medium-duration, high-grade credit as well as emerging market investment-grade bonds with maturities under three years to lock in historically attractive yields with high certainty.

Regarding global equities, Dr. Wang maintained a long-term optimistic outlook on US technology equities, supported by resilient corporate balance sheets, steady earnings growth, and favourable structural tailwinds. He recommended that investors adopt a "Stay Invested" strategy to navigate short-term macroeconomic noise and market volatility. Turning to Hong Kong equities, Ding pointed out that valuations remain at historic lows relative to major global benchmarks. This presents compelling entry opportunities for long-term investors seeking high-dividend yield targets alongside market-leading technology enterprises.

Beyond his positive stance on Hong Kong equities, Ding further recommended incorporating a strategic allocation of 5% to 10% in gold-related assets to enhance portfolio resilience and act as an inflation hedge within a diversified multi-asset framework.

2. Dual-Hub Synergy: Unlocking Hong Kong and Singapore Advantages

As part of GTJAI's commitment to expanding its international wealth management footprint, the Company collaborated closely with its Singapore subsidiary to host a dedicated strategic forum. Li Xuan, Head of Wealth Management at GTJAI Singapore, and Liu Xin, Head of Asset Management at GTJAI Singapore, explored the complementary attributes of Hong Kong and Singapore as Asia's premier wealth management centres.

Li Xuan underscored Hong Kong's irreplaceable position as the primary bridge connecting Chinese Mainland's deep liquidity pools with global financial markets. Hong Kong excels in offering deep liquidity within the offshore RMB ecosystem, access to standardised financial instruments, and direct investment links into Chinese Mainland. Conversely, Singapore has solidified its reputation as a leading global asset allocation hub and safe haven, distinguishing itself through multi-regional asset diversification, cross-border corporate structuring, family office administration, and alternative asset structuring. Li emphasised that sophisticated investors should view accounts across both jurisdictions not as isolated pools, but as a unified, dual-hub framework—leveraging Hong Kong for China-focused market opportunities and Singapore for global risk dispersion.

Addressing the broader economic backdrop characterised by persistent inflation, market volatility, and selective growth opportunities, Liu Xin noted that fixed-income yields remain near two-to-three-decade highs. He favoured short-duration (under three years) emerging market investment-grade bonds and short-term US Treasuries to capture solid income. On the equity side, AI-driven structural growth remains a key conviction theme. To further enhance portfolio resilience, Liu suggested allocating 10% to 20% across gold and commodities as alternative asset hedges. Furthermore, he highlighted that establishing robust trust structures and family office frameworks in Singapore provides an effective layer of risk isolation between enterprise operational liabilities and private family wealth.

3. Accelerating Digital Transformation to Reshape Wealth Management 2.0

At the core of GTJAI's strategic vision is the transformation of wealth management through cutting-edge technology. GTJAI continues to pioneer digital solutions by embedding artificial intelligence directly into its core financial service chain:

Junhong Global App (君弘全球通): GTJAI's flagship, one-stop global execution platform enables clients to seamlessly allocate capital across major international markets and execute multi-asset strategies with single-click efficiency.

"Archer" AI Robo-Adviser: GTJAI introduced "Archer", a next-generation intelligent robo-advisory system integrated with automated, real-time AI compliance verification mechanisms. Archer analyses cross-market dynamics to deliver customised, risk-adjusted asset allocation solutions tailored to individual investor profiles while ensuring strict compliance with regulatory standards.

4. Omnichannel City Engagement Across Hong Kong

Complementing its digital offerings, GTJAI launched a multi-channel public marketing campaign across Hong Kong from August 15 to 19. The Company transformed the landmark Central Market into an interactive wealth management experience centre. Visitors engaged with brand mascot "Lingxi", explored digital onboarding tools, and accessed exclusive onboarding promotional packages offering rewards valued up to HK$2,500+. The initiative was further supported by a fleet of branded mobile advertisements navigating Hong Kong Island's taxi networks, bringing modern financial concepts into everyday public life.

Looking forward, GTJAI remains committed to leveraging technology innovation and research capabilities to upgrade its wealth management product suite and service offerings. By offering smart, secure, and globally diversified wealth management solutions, GTJAI empowers global investors to capture market opportunities and achieve long-term, sustainable wealth preservation and growth.

Investment involves risks; the price of a security may move up or down. Prior to making an investment decision, investors should consider whether an investment is suitable for them in view of their own financial situation, investment objectives and experience, risk tolerance, and other needs. Investors should obtain independent professional advice if they have any inquiries about the investment. Any views or opinions expressed by guests are their own and do not represent the position of the Company (Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited); the relevant information is provided for discussion and reference only. This document does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation, opinion, or guarantee of any securities, financial products, or instruments.

SOURCE Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited