H World Group Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Performance and Announces New Shareholder Return Plan

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H World Group Limited ("H World" or the "Group") (NASDAQ: HTHT; HKEX: 1179), one of the world's leading hotel groups, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026, delivering strong profitability, continued improvement in its asset-light business and another quarter of solid execution.

As of June 30, 2026, the Group operated 13,539 hotels or 1,335,445 hotel rooms, with a pipeline of 3,089 hotels.

A GRAND JI Hotel guest room.

For the quarter, hotel GMV reached RMB 30.5 billion, representing an increase of 13.2% year-on-year.

Jin Hui, CEO of H World commented: "During the second quarter, we delivered another quarter of RevPAR expansion. Our blended H World China ADR rose 2.6% year-on-year, fueling a 1.1% year-over-year lift in blended RevPAR. This performance was underpinned by ongoing product upgrades and a suite of revenue-management optimization initiatives. Meanwhile, our hotel network kept expanding at a solid pace, with 498 newly-opened hotels across China; and the number of hotels in our pipeline grew both year-over-year and quarter-over quarter. We remain firmly on track to hit our full‐ year gross opening guidance of 2,200 ‐ 2,300 hotels."

Strong Financial Performance

H World delivered a strong financial performance during the second quarter, with revenue increasing 10.8% year-over-year to RMB7.1 billion. Total adjusted EBITDA increased 20.0% year-on-year to RMB 2.7 billion.

Manachised and franchised ("M&F") revenue increased 25.2% year-over-year to RMB3.6 billion over the same period last year. Gross operating profit from the M&F business increased 18.5% to RMB 2.2 billion, reflecting continued progress of the Group's asset-light operating strategy.

Accelerating Shareholder Returns

The Group has completed ahead of schedule the US$2 billion shareholder return plan announced in 2024, underscoring the strength of its cash generation and balance sheet.

Building on this progress, the Board has approved a new three-year shareholder return plan with an aggregate amount of US$ 2.5 billion effective from August 17, 2026, through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Looking ahead, H World will remain focused on delivering 'brand-led' high-quality hotel network expansion, backed by its H Rewards membership program, technology development, and further driving operational efficiency.

For the full-year of 2026, H World raised its guidance of revenue growth to the range of 4%-8%.

For the full release please visit:

https://ir.hworld.com/news-releases/news-release-details/h-world-group-limited-reports-second-quarter-and-interim-2026

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT; HKEX: 01179) is a key player in the global hotel industry. Over the past 20 years, H World has developed into a leading hospitality group with a presence across diverse market segments, from economy to upper-midscale and lifestyle hotels. H World's brands include HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels and Steigenberger Icons. In addition, H World holds the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel in the pan-China region.

For more information, please visit H World's website: https://ir.hworld.com

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

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SOURCE H World Group